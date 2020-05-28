Eight more inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing to 32 the total at the Bristol County House of Correction and Jail, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.
In addition, seven staff members have tested positive since May 21, bringing that total to 34 since the beginning of March.
Sixteen staff have recovered and returned to duty and two more are expected back this weekend, while the rest are expected to make full recoveries and return to duty in the coming weeks, according to the sheriff’s office.
Of the 32 inmates who have tested positive, 28 are still in custody. Last week, four county inmates who had tested positive were released as their sentences ended.
For weeks since the state prisons and county jails were required to report the number of COVID-19-infected staff and inmates, there were few inmates who contracted the disease.
Since May 19, according to the report filed to the state, 17 inmates and 12 staff have been infected.
Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, said it is difficult to determine the reason for the number of cases.
“We can’t pinpoint a reason on it,” he said.
People arrested by police enter the facility if they cannot post bail and may not have any symptoms but develop them afterwards.
Of the 28 inmates still in custody, several have recovered and returned to the general population while the others are being kept in isolation and closely monitored by medical professionals, Darling said.
Prior to the release of inmates who tested positive, the sheriff’s office notifies the person picking them up and the state Department of Public Health, which in turn notifies the communities they are returning to, according to Darling.
Hodgson has said he has instituted several safety protocols and intensive cleaning and disinfecting on every shift to prevent an outbreak.
All employees were given masks that must be worn inside the perimeter of the facilities. All inmates have also been given masks to wear for protection, according to the sheriff.
All staff members are being screened before entering the buildings and newly arriving inmates are being screened before being accepted into custody, Hodgson said.
