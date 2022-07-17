ATTLEBORO — Needles are scary for the young ones, but all was quiet — at least that’s the way it started.
Maybe it was the lollipops waiting in the wings that diverted the kids’ attention from the needle because there was no screaming or crying when the youngest among us went with their moms and dads to get their first shot of coronavirus vaccine at a clinic sponsored by Sturdy Pediatrics Associates on Saturday morning.
The clinic was for kids from 6 months to 5-years-old and Dr. Owen Debowy, director of Sturdy’s Vaccination Clinics and chairman of the Pediatric Department at Sturdy, said about 30 youngsters were expected.
That seems like a good showing for the area, especially when some polls indicate only about one in five parents say they will get their children under the age of 5 vaccinated immediately while other parents will “wait and see.”
In addition, a story on ABC News said only about 1.5%, or 292,500, of the 19.5 million children under 5 in the United States have gotten their first shot nearly a month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the vaccines for toddlers.
Debowy said some of the hesitancy is due to a overload of information which parents are trying to digest.
“There is fear,” he said. “Parents want to do what’s best for the child. There are a lot of unknowns. It’s a tough for decision for a parent trying to weigh as much information as possible and trying to find a source they trust.”
It was not a tough decision for Debowy though.
He has a son who is 4 1/2 and a daughter who is 1.
“I can personally say that I believe in this so much that both of them have gotten their first shots,” he said. “I can say the vaccine is safe.”
Debowy said the goal of vaccines is to prevent serious illness and the vaccines for coronavirus do that, he said.
He said children can get very sick from the virus.
According to the state’s Department of Public Health, seven children under 5 have died from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
As of July 9, there were 90,259 cases among children of that age group since the beginning of the pandemic, so the seven deaths is a very small percentage.
But, as Debowy said, many parents do not want to take a chance and they want to do everything they can to protect their children.
“With any vaccine the goal is to try to prevent people from getting very sick,” he said. “The chance that someone will have serious complications is much reduced.”
As is the threat of death.
Currently, the average age of death from coronavirus in Massachusetts is 82, and 91% of all deaths (19,129 out of 21,068), occur among people over the age of 60, according to statistics provided by the state’s DPH.
But the young are being vaccinated and The Sun Chronicle area is ahead of the nation as a whole.
As of July 13, 6.39%, or 647 out of 10,113, children under 5 in the 10-communty Sun Chronicle area had gotten their first shot of vaccine in the first month it was made available to them.
Children who got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine have two more doses to go.
Those who got the Moderna have one more dose to go.
Jennifer Pickering, a nurse from Cumberland, R.I., brought her 3-year-old son Greyson in for his first shot.
Greyson was happily consuming a lollipop after a jab that seemed like no big deal to him.
Protection from the disease and from spreading the disease was Pickering’s main goal.
“We’re super excited that the vaccines are available for the little ones,” she said. “I think it’s important not only to protect ourselves, but to protect each other.”
Tess and Mike Kerrigan of North Attleboro brought their two toddlers, Marshall, 3, and Henry, 16 months, to get a their first dose of vaccine.
“I’m a science teacher,” Tess Kerrigan said. “I believe in medicine.”
She said all four members of her family have had coronavirus and the symptoms were mild, but they decided to add protection.
“We want to protect them and to protect their grandparents,” Tess Kerrigan said.
“I don’t have to worry about us,” she said referring to herself and her husband. “We’re young and healthy.”
Another clinic will be held at 5:45 p.m, Wednesday, July 27, at Sturdy Pediatric Associates for their patients.
Call 508-236-0100 for more information.