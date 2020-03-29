FRANKLIN — Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School has delivered medical supplies to facilities in need of personal protection equipment in light of the pandemic.
The items, including Clorox wipes, face masks, gowns, hand sanitizer, and safety glasses, were gathered from several of the school’s program departments.
The supplies are critical in keeping medical staff safe as they combat the coronavirus.
Facilities where the items were sent to include Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, UMass Memorial, and Countryside Manor.
Several Tri-County graduates who are now working in the medical field have been coordinating with health careers instructor Suzanne Dodakian to get the medical supplies.
“There is no doubt that our doctors, nurses and caretakers are needed now more than ever,” Superintendent Stephen Dockray said. “We are grateful to be able to help them do their jobs and do them safely. Thank you to every medical staff member who is selflessly working to take care of their communities and those who in need of treatment.”
With support from facilities director Harry Takesian, vocational coordinator Cathie Rebelo, and LPN teachers Patricia Munger, Tara Lane, Maureen Johnson, Suzanne Dodakian, and Lisa Ferrigno, the school was able to collect, box, and deliver the supplies.
