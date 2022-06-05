A light breeze blew blue confetti over the athletic fields at the Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School Sunday morning, where the Class of 2022 was gathered for their commencement ceremony.
The confetti had been set off as the 228 graduates, dressed in dark blue and yellow caps and gowns, received their diplomas from school principal Michael Procaccini.
Throughout the ceremony, the class was praised for its achievements through a unique four years.
“You’ve done things in high school that students have never had to do before,” Procaccini said.
Like many speakers that day, he was referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought on changes such as virtual learning and mask-wearing.
“We have been through so much here in our years…let it push you forward,” said Aghaby Mousa, selected to give a special student address.
However, the focus continued to be on what students had been able to accomplish.
“Among you, you have so many things to celebrate,” Karen Maguire, the superintendent-director at the school, said.
Other speakers focused on what made this Class of 2022’s high school experience particularly unique — namely, the fact that they attended a vocational school.
“We all showed courage when we decided to enter Tri-County instead of a traditional high school,” valedictorian Shriya Sivakumar said.
Maguire urged students to remember Tri-County and to “defend vocational education.”
“Never forget you’re from Tri-County — and always return,” Brian Mushnick, head of the school committee, said.