FRANKLIN — In the heat of the late afternoon, several multicolored umbrellas dotted the baseball field of Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School Saturday as more than 200 graduates — along with two family members each at their sides — celebrated the school’s in-person graduation.
The students were allowed two guests to sit with them on the field in folding chairs that had large banners featuring the students’ yearbook photo, their name and the salutation “Congratulations,” which were created by the school’s graphics department.
Superintendent Stephen Dockray praised the students for “making the best of the worst” during their final year of high school which had been cut short in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Despite every disappointment that came your way following March 12, you didn’t give up. You kept at it until the end. You should be so proud of yourselves,” Dockray said. “It surely wasn’t the easiest road, but you made it.”
School committee chairman David Bento acknowledged the warm afternoon, where temperatures were in the 90’s even with a breeze blowing across the field, before sharing his parting thoughts with the students.
“No matter what you do going forward, keep this school in your heart,” he said.
The speeches of class president Nicholas Davey and valedictorian Hannah Davis concentrated not so much on the pandemic’s disruption of their senior year and the milestone events that accompanied it, but to offer encouragement and counsel to their classmates’ futures.
“This is not the time to fear. This is the time to soak up as much of this life as we possibly can get, because there is no turning back,” Davey said. “Every experience, good or bad, shapes who you are. The important part is how you get up and keep on going.”
Davis commended her classmates for their found ability to “adapt to change” and reminded them that the year 2020 was not over yet, and the chance was still there to “turn this year around.”
“Although we are all going in different directions in life, it is important that we help others on the way to the top,” Davis said. “Think of our lives like climbing a mountain...lend a helping hand on your way up, pull others who aren’t good climbers up with you, because that’s where true success lies.”
