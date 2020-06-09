FRANKLIN — Seniors at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School will get the traditional graduation many of them petitioned for, but it still won’t look traditional.
The school, which serves many students from The Sun Chronicle area, will hold a commencement ceremony at its Franklin campus at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, with a July 26 rain date.
Stephen Dockray, superintendent-director at the school, said, “We are going to do our best to follow all the protocols” mandated by the state to have an in-person graduation.
“That’s what the parents and kids are interested in,” he said.
Final details for the ceremony are still being worked out, Dockray said, and should go out to parents in the next few weeks.
Tri-County had planned a “drive-by” graduation, in which students would receive their diplomas without exiting their cars.
It was a solution no one seemed to like. One Tri-County senior even launched an online petition calling for a traditional graduation for himself and his 240 classmates.
Tri-County draws students from 11 towns, including Norfolk, North Attleboro, Plainville, Seekonk and Wrentham.
Dockray said the petition played less of a role in the move to an in-person graduation than the state Education Department’s publication of new guidelines late last month. Those allow in-person ceremonies to take place after mid-July, as long as social distancing rules and other restrictions are followed.
For some schools, the rules make in-person commencement rites impractical.
Tri-Country believes it can accommodate the guidelines, Dockray said.
“It’s going to take some creativity and cooperation,” he said Tuesday, though he added “it’s not going to be the same” as the traditional march across a stage to receive a diploma.
“There’s going to have to be some give and take,” he said.
“It’s been a very difficult year to do things,” Dockray added.
He said the priority now is to get through the academic year, which has consisted of distance learning since March.
The last day of classes is set for June 17.
