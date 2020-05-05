FOXBORO -- The latest class of state troopers may not get all the pomp and circumstance of years past when they graduate Wednesday.
But the 240 trainees of the state police academy's 85th recruit training troop will get a flyover of fighter jets and the memory of graduating on the hallowed turf of Gillette Stadium.
State police officials say the abbreviated 45-minute ceremony will include physical distancing and other safety precautions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Scheduled to start at noon, all participants will be wearing masks in accordance with Gov. Charlie Baker's latest executive order, and the stadium field will give the graduates plenty of room to spread out, officials said.
F15 Eagles of the Massachusetts Air National Guard's 104th Fighter Wing will fly over the ceremony at approximately 12:15 p.m., part of a larger effort to show support for front line workers fighting against the pandemic. The jets will perform flyovers of several hospitals across the state as well. The Gillette graduation ceremony, however, will be their only display locally.
The new troopers' training began in January and was cut short in April after two members of their class at the New Braintree academy tested positive for the coronavirus.
Because of the pandemic, the class will miss out on some aspects of graduation.
"Because of precautions necessitated by the COVID-19 public health emergency, families and friends of the trainees and other guests will not be allowed to attend, and many ceremonial components traditionally included in MSP graduations will be excluded from the program," state police said in a press release.
The new troopers will be graduating several weeks early in order to limit the possibility of virus transmission and to increase the state police ranks. The force is helping with the state’s response to the pandemic along with performing its regular mission. The new troopers will complete additional specialized topic coursework on a rotating basis, officials say.
This is the first time Gillette Stadium has hosted a state police graduation.
"The location was chosen, thanks to the generous assistance of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots, because the football field allows adequate space for the trainees to stand in formation with adequate distancing," the department said.
While family members and friends won't be able to attend they can watch the proceedings online, state police said, noting the ceremony will be livestreamed on the department's Facebook page.
News media representatives had initially been invited to cover the ceremony inside the stadium from the sidelines, but state police rescinded the offer a few hours later.
