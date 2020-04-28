The number of deaths from coronavirus in The Sun Chronicle circulation area almost doubled Tuesday, going from 34 to 60 as two communities reported their numbers for the first time.
The deaths have occurred at various times since the pandemic began in March, but were not reported with the number of cases on their websites, until The Sun Chronicle asked if deaths had occurred.
Those two communities are Mansfield, which reported 11 deaths, and North Attleboro, which reported 13 deaths.
Attleboro and Plainville each added another death to the total as well.
Mansfield Town Manager Kevin Dumas said it was often difficult to tell which deaths could be attributed to coronavirus, but said the town will report those deaths going forward.
Other towns such as Norton, Seekonk and Norfolk, along with Attleboro, routinely report the number of deaths with the number of cases. Neither Rehoboth nor Wrentham have reported any deaths but The Sun Chronicle has requested those numbers, if any.
Meanwhile, Attleboro reported 64 new cases of the virus Tuesday.
It’s the biggest increase since the beginning of the pandemic in any of the 10 communities and brings the total for the area to 1,085.
Mayor Paul Heroux said the increase likely stems from more testing, especially in nursing homes. Fifty-seven percent of all coronavirus deaths are taking place in them.
Another 28 cases were reported in the other nine Sun Chronicle communities, bringing the daily increase to 92.
At the county level, Bristol recorded 18 new deaths and 202 new cases while Norfolk recorded 19 new deaths and 168 new cases.
Bristol County now has 155 deaths and 3,270 cases while Norfolk has 448 deaths and 5,567 cases.
Statewide, there were 150 new deaths reported along with 1,840 new cases, bringing the totals to 3,153 and 58,302, respectively.
