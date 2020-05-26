Coronavirus killed two people and sickened 34 in the 10-town Sun Chronicle circulation area over the long holiday weekend.
Three towns — Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk — did not update their numbers by deadline on Tuesday.
The deaths occurred in Norton and Wrentham.
Attleboro reported 17 new cases, Mansfield nine, North Attleboro four and Wrentham two.
Foxboro and Norton reported one each.
Total deaths for the area are at 115 and total cases are at 1,658.
Last week, the 10th of the pandemic, was the fourth consecutive week deaths declined locally, with 10 total. It was the third consecutive week that cases declined, with 100.
That pattern follows the state which reported fewer deaths and cases for the fourth consecutive week.
Last week the state reported 599 new deaths and 6,729 new cases which is down from the 1,170 deaths and 16,976 cases reported in week six.
The totals for the state are 6,473 and 93,693, respectively.
On Tuesday, there were 57 new deaths and 422 new cases, which is the fewest number of new cases since March 24 when the pandemic was beginning to make an impact on the area.
It was the sixth consecutive day that new deaths were under 100 and the ninth out the last 10 days they were under 100.
The state also reported its fewest hospitalizations on Tuesday, with 2,108.
That number is down 1,771 from the high point of 3,892 recorded on April 27.
The number of deaths occurring in nursing homes remains high.
Out of the 57 reported on Tuesday, 39, or 68 percent, occurred in nursing homes.
Overall, 3,963, or 61 percent of the total of 6,473 deaths, have occurred in nursing homes.
Out of the 321 nursing homes listed in the state’s daily report, 239, or 74 percent, reported 30 or more cases among residents and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.