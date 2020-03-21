FOXBORO -- The Hockomock Area YMCA branches in Foxboro and Franklin will be open Monday for emergency childcare services.
"We have been providing emergency childcare services for enrolled participants who have no other options and at the same time offering childcare to those in the medical profession, first responders, and anyone needed to help curb this unprecedented public health crisis," the Hockomock YMCA said in a social media post Saturday afternoon.
"While all childcare centers in Massachusetts were ordered to close end of business, Friday, March 20, our YMCA has been chosen by the state to be open as an emergency child care site effective Monday, March 23," the Y stated. "Our childcare centers at our Bernon Family Branch, 45 Forge Hill Road, Franklin, and our Invensys Foxboro Branch, 67 Mechanic St., will be open for emergency drop-off child care.
"Our YMCA is a charitable not-for-profit organization and our mission work will continue during this unprecedented time," the Y stated.
For more information, contact Kim Jennings at kjennings@hockymca.org.
"As a community organization with a mission grounded in serving the greater good and helping to meet emerging needs, we will continue to monitor this challenging crisis closely and make future decisions in the best interests of our members, our staff, and our communities. We promise to keep you informed as circumstances change and evolve," the notice stated.
Check the Hockomock Area Y's website www.hockymca.org for more information.
