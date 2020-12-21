MANSFIELD — Two local police officers are home recuperating from COVID-19 and two firefighters who also contracted the highly contagious virus are back to work.
The two police officers tested positive about a week and a half ago and were exposed to the disease during an out-of-town training session despite the social distancing and other safety measures, Police Chief Ron Sellon said Monday.
The officers were notified by state officials who held the training and were tested by the fire department, which conducts COVID-19 testing for town employees, Sellon said Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
The officers did not have to be hospitalized, according to the police chief.
The police department immediately quarantined other officers who came in contact with the infected officers, and all tested negative for the virus, Sellon said.
The police chief said the measures were taken to prevent any officers from accidentally infecting someone while responding to a call.
“That’s my nightmare scenario,” Sellon said.
Two firefighters contracted the virus while off-duty earlier this month and are back to work. Four others were quarantined as a precaution and are back to work, Desrosiers said.
The COVID cases in the police and fire departments mark the first time the virus has struck first responders in town.
Sellon said one officer reported little or no symptoms while the other has suffered more effects from the virus.
The police chief said the pandemic has complicated his department’s efforts to keep officers on schedule for required training and certification.
“It has been a real challenge training this year,” Sellon said.
According to the latest COVID-19 figures from the local board of health, the town is currently in the “red zone” with 149 residents currently isolating after testing positive.
Since the start of the pandemic in the spring, 647 residents have tested positive and 20 have died, according to the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.