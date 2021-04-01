Two more area towns slipped into the state’s coronavirus red zone this week, bringing the total to four as cases throughout the state continue to go up.
Last week, North Attleboro and Plainville turned red and this week Mansfield and Seekonk did the same.
The red zone is the state’s designation for highest virus infection rate.
The remaining six communities in The Sun Chronicle area remained in the yellow zone, the second highest of the state’s four categories.
Meanwhile, Attleboro and Rehoboth edged closer to the red zone with positive test percentages for the virus of 4.59 percent and 4.77 percent respectively, according to numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
Both were up over last week’s numbers.
If they hit 5 percent and maintain incidence rates at or over an average of 10 cases per day over a 14-day period, per 100,000 people, they could turn red soon.
Currently their incidence rates are 27.5 and 20.8 cases per day, respectively.
Norfolk and Wrentham also have positive test percentages over 4 percent and incidence rates of 21.2 and 31.7, respectively, so they are also in danger of turning red.
Case numbers statewide continued to go up this week. For the week ending March 27 the daily average was 1,865.
Through the first five days this week, the average number of new cases per day is 1,934, an increase of 69.
But when it comes to deaths those numbers are better.
For the week ending March 27, there were 248 confirmed coronavirus deaths, or an average of 35 per day.
So far this week there have been 130 confirmed deaths, or an average of 26 per day.
For the week ending April 1, all the virus numbers recorded by area’s 10 communities went up, except one.
The only number that went down was new cases in North Attleboro, which dropped from 89 for the week ending March 25 to 70 for the week ending April 1.
Overall the number of new cases increased by 89 for the area.
For the week ending March 25 there were 393 new cases.
For the week ending April 1 there were 482, an increase of 22.6 percent.
The average positive test rate for the 10 communities for the week ending April 1 came in at 4.58 percent, an increase of 1.15 points or 33.5 percent over the 3.43 percent recorded for the week ending March 25.
The incidence rate increased as well.
For the week ending March 25 the average for the 10 communities was 21.3 cases per day.
For the week ending April 1 the average was 29.6 cases per day, an increase of 8.3 cases or 39 percent.
The area’s positive test rate and incidence rate are both higher than the overall rates for the state, which are 2.36 percent and 25.6, respectively.
The total number of cases for the area is 14,764.
The total number of deaths, with seven of the 10 communities reporting, this week is 265, up two from last week.
That’s a death rate of 1.79 percent.
The state’s death rate is 2.8 percent based on 600,632 confirmed cases and 16,876 confirmed deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.