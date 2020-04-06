Medical workers, like these at the Sturdy Memorial Urgent Care center in South Attleboro and at other local health facilities, are seeing an increase in patients seeking advice due to symptoms of the coronavirus. They’re preparing as best they can for a projected surge of cases in the coming weeks amid a shortage of personal protective and other important medical equipment. “There are risks everywhere, you can’t be paralyzed by fear,” said Dr. Julian Kadish, a local doctor. “We have to be focused on solving the problem.”