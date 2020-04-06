Attleboro has suffered two more deaths and Norfolk has revealed it has one from the coronavirus as the case count continues to climb in the area, state and beyond.
State and federal officials have both predicted a dramatic and tragic surge this week and next with rising death counts.
U.S Surgeon General Jerome Adams summed it up in an interview Sunday on Fox News.
“This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives…” he said. “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment. Only, it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that.”
Mayor Paul Heroux said he was notified about the two additional deaths Monday afternoon.
That brings the total for the city to four and its total number of cases reported to about 114, the mayor said, noting there could be a duplicate or two in the latter number.
With four deaths, that’s a death rate of about 3.5 percent.
Norfolk’s death brings the total to at least five in The Sun Chronicle circulation area.
The town, which released its number of cases for the first time on Monday, listed a total of six cases on its website.
Town Administrator Blythe Robinson said five recovered and one died. The town plans to issue updates on its website twice a week.
Plainville, which declined to release its case number last week, issued a report Saturday saying there were 11 cases in the town.
No other town in The Sun Chronicle circulation area has reported any deaths.
As of Monday, nine of the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle area reported 258 cases, an increase of 78 since Friday.
Rehoboth has declined to disclose the number of its cases since noting its first case more than a week ago.
On Monday North Attleboro went to 36 cases from 29; Mansfield went to 28 from 21; Norton went to 28 from 19; Seekonk went to 11 from five; Foxboro went to 15 from 14 and Wrentham went to nine from eight.
As far as Attleboro goes, Heroux said it’s uncertain how many people actually have the virus because some are asymptomatic carriers.
But he’s confident many people are recovering once they do get it.
“It’s a little bit of good news. We have people who are recovering from this,” he said. “It’s hard to say how many.”
Sturdy Memorial Hospital has 31 confirmed coronavirus patients and five of those are in the intensive care unit, according to the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.
That’s an increase of seven and one, respectively, since Sunday.
The good news is that admitted patients who are “persons under investigation” for coronavirus declined from 22 to five over that same time span.
Meanwhile, the 20 communities in Bristol County reported 722 cases.
According to numbers supplied by the state’s Department of Public Health, eight of them have died, a death rate of 1.1 percent.
Norfolk County reported 1,382 cases. Out of that number, 25 have died, according to DPH. That’s a death rate of 1.81 percent.
The state is up to 13,837 cases and 260 deaths, a death rate of 1.45 percent.
Meanwhile Heroux is planning measures to help restrict the spread of the virus among city workers.
He said he intends to require them to wear masks while on the job.
The mayor said masks are useful in preventing carriers of the virus from infecting others by stopping contaminated droplets from their mouths or noses from getting onto surfaces or into the air where others could inhale them.
“Cross contamination is a real problem,” Heroux said. “That policy is coming very shortly.”
The federal government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth masks to prevent asymptomatic carriers of the virus from spreading it.
It issued the recommendation last week after studies revealed that asymptomatic carriers can spread it.
“In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission,” a post on the CDC website said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.