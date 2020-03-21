Another resident of an Attleboro-area assisted living facility has tested positive for coronoavirus and at least nine other residents and nine employees may have been exposed.
The facility was identified as The Branches of North Attleboro.
The company that operates The Branches, Benchmark Senior Living of Waltham, confirmed the positive tests of the two residents on Friday.
No information on how the residents contacted the virus was given.
The Branches, which was built a few years ago, is located off Robert Toner Boulevard in North Attleboro.
On Tuesday, Joseph Casey, president and CEO of Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro confirmed that a resident of an area assisted living facility had tested positive and at least 10 others were awaiting test results.
Casey, however, refused to say what assisted living facility the person who had tested positive lived in.
Casey also refused to say where the other people who were awaiting test results came from or if they were related to the assisted living facility.
Benchmark officials told The Boston Globe that all residents at The Branches were asked to stay in their apartments and staff members were told to wear protective equipment. Benchmark officials said nurses were checking the temperatures of the residents in question during each shift and the nine employees who may have been exposed were told to stay home and self quarantine.
"The health and safety of our residents and associates are always our top priority," Benchmark officials told the Globe.
On Friday state officials announced the state's first death from the virus, an 87-year-old Winthrop man who was under care at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
As of Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts was at 413, 85 more than the day before.
Rhode Island has 54 cases and had an increase of 10 from Thursday to Friday. No deaths have been reported from the virus in Rhode Island.
