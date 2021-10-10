PLAINVILLE — The town administrator and finance director/town accountant have both left their jobs.
Jennifer Thompson, who had been town administrator since August 2015, and Jean Sarno, the finance director/town accountant, submitted their resignations, which select board members accepted at their meeting last week.
Thompson cited family medical challenges that require her undivided attention.
(Thompson is) “an amazing person and town administrator who was a tremendous asset to our town,” select board Chairman Brian Kelly said. “We wish her and her family nothing but the best.”
Thompson had played a major role steering the town through its budget crisis the past few years that saw deep department cutbacks and employee layoffs following the defeat by voters of two multi-million dollar tax hikes.
She also played an integral role in the construction of the new town hall and public safety facility and helping coordinate early streams of revenue from Plainridge Park Casino.
Thompson had been on a leave of absence for family reasons since late spring, with Brian Noble serving as interim town administrator.
“We remain hopeful that we’ll be able to work with her again in the future as she and Mr. Noble make a great team,” Kelly said of Thompson, who worked with Noble to smooth the transition.
Select board members are in negotiations with Noble to make him the full-time town administrator, Kelly added.
“We are very lucky to have him — extremely experienced and capable,” Kelly said.
Noble is a former town administrator in Northfield, Acushnet and East Bridgewater.
As for Sarno, she also helped the town through its money woes, Kelly said.
“She navigated an extremely challenging financial environment these past 18-plus months and is ready to start a new chapter,” Kelly said. “She is an amazingly talented finance director who gave our town 100% through the most challenging financial situation we have ever faced. We cannot thank her enough for her efforts and her sage advice.”
Sarno is giving extra time past the normal two weeks notice for hiring a replacement and transition that Johnson describes as a “critical assist to us.”
