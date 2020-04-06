Two of the three towns that were not releasing the number of their coronavirus cases have reversed course.
Plainville released its numbers on Saturday and Norfolk released its on Monday.
Plainville reported 11 cases while Norfolk reported six. Five of the six recovered and one died, Town Administrator Blythe Robinson said in a post on the town’s website.
Meanwhile, Rehoboth is still holding back, despite a statement from the town’s health board chairwoman that she does not know of a reason not to release the information.
Rachel Smith said her board did not make a decision against releasing the numbers even though interim town manager Deborah Arruda indicated that to be the case. Arruda did so in an email last week in which she said selectmen supported the health board’s decision to withhold the information.
Smith said there may be a communication failure of some kind.
“It’s possible there’s been some miscommunication at the town office,” Smith said Monday morning. “I don’t see any reason we wouldn’t give out the numbers.”
Last week Arruda said a decision was made to keep the numbers under wraps.
“As a town, we have decided to keep the privacy of our residents ‘private’ and will not be sharing any information with anyone outside of the state officials,” she told The Sun Chronicle in an email.
The Sun Chronicle had asked for the number of cases reported to the town. It did not ask for any personal information.
When asked who made the decision, she indicated it was the board of health and said selectmen supported it.
On Monday, she said Health Agent Karl Drown directed her response and referred questions to him.
Drown did not return a phone call or email on Monday.
Meanwhile, Kevin Kalkut, chair of Norfolk’s select board, said his town decided to release the numbers after a virtual health board meeting last week.
“Once it was confirmed that local boards of health had the ability to make that final determination, our local (board of health) added it to their next virtual meeting agenda (last Thursday) and after hearing input from board members, our public health nurse and the few others in attendance voted to share the town-confirmed case totals on our municipal website,” he said in an email.
