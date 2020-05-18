WRENTHAM
Two local student leaders are conducting a food drive to help families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Neelam McGrath and Samantha Asprelli are collecting nonperishable food for the Wrentham Food Pantry.
The drive began last week and ends Friday. So far, they have collected $350 and at least 20 bags of groceries for the food pantry.
McGrath, 14, an 8th grade student at King Philip Middle School, was chosen to be an ambassador to the nonprofit 351 Project. In it, eighth-graders in each community in the state are selected by their teachers for a 12-month program of service learning, leadership development and civic engagement.
McGrath, the son of Police Chief Bill McGrath, teamed up with Asprelli, a Project 351 alumnae and a sophomore at King Philip Regional High School, to conduct the food drive.
“In these uncertain times,” Neelam McGrath said, “Samantha and I wanted to do something to help our community.”
McGrath said the collections are going well and thanked the community for its generosity.
The youths either pick up the groceries at the homes of donors or donors drop them off at their homes.
To make a donation, call 617-676-5519 or 508-954-7353. Monetary donations can be made through Venmo@lori-asprelli.
