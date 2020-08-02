The 323 graduates of Mansfield High School’s class of 2020 were the first to have their graduation on Alumni Field during the 142nd commencement ceremony on Sunday morning, marking what Superintendent Teresa Murphy called “the convergence of your three worlds.”
These worlds, as Murphy explained to the graduates, consisted of their school lives, the graduation ceremony itself, and, most importantly, the world of the graduates’ families.
“How appropriate that you are sitting with them at graduation, because your parents and guardians were your first teachers,” Murphy told the students, who were allowed two guests to sit with them on the field during the ceremony.
“This past spring, life came around full circle, when once again, as it was when you were young children, you and your families were bonded together during the time that we hunkered down and isolated,” Murphy said.
Principal Mary Watkins also called attention to the significance of the location.
“Seniors, the building across the lot in front of you has been your home for four years,” Watkins told the students. “It knows your laughter, your acts of kindness and your important moments. The ground beneath you knows your victories, and a few defeats…and when you look around at your classmates seated here with you, you know that you all get each other’s best in connection with this place.”
In years past, the school’s graduation ceremony was held at the Xfinity Center, but due to COVID-19 concerns, the amphitheater is currently closed.
This change of plans in itself seemed to reflect a line from Robert Burns’ 1786 poem, “To A Mouse,” which Avantika Naik, the class valedictorian, used in her speech: “The best-laid schemes of mice and men oft go awry.”
The quote is also associated with John Steinbeck’s 1937 novel, “Of Mice and Men,” which the students had read during their freshman year, as Naik noted in her speech.
“As we step into the uncertainty of life on our quest towards our passions, we will realize that uncertainty is just another word for opportunity,” Naik continued. “I know you are all motivated, creative, brilliant people, and as these past few months have shown, you’re resilient and versatile, quick to grow and adapt in whatever scenario you find yourselves in.”
The high school’s Director of Guidance Tina Karidoyanes read Salutatorian Patrick Yu’s speech on his behalf, as Yu was not able to attend the graduation ceremony.
“Because of these (COVID-19 pandemic) conditions we find ourselves in, I think it’s even more important to reflect on the work…each and every one of us put in from the very first day to get to where we are today,” Karidoyanes read.
In his speech, Yu discussed the beginning of his own journey at Mansfield High School, which “consisted of a lot of getting lost and a lot of confusion.”
“But, in a way, that’s how we all work,” Karidoyanes read from Yu’s speech. “Four years ago, we were just young teenagers faced with the daunting task of getting through high school.
“As time passed, however, we started to grow and learn… All our experiences, whether good or bad, have shaped us into who we are today. All of our hardships we have faced, and all of our amazing achievements have molded us into a strong and talented class.”
In his speech, Yu reminded his classmates that while their senior year had been “cut short,” it did not change what they had accomplished and learned during the last four years.
“No worthwhile journey is ever an easy path,” Karidoyanes read. “It is important to recognize our own abilities and progress in the face of obstacles. No matter what the world throws at us, we have to remember how far we have come.”
