Enhanced federal unemployment insurance benefits are set to run out Saturday for those who lost jobs due to the pandemic.
That means if you’ve been unemployed since March 2020 and have been collecting since then, you will not get the benefits for the following week.
The local MassHire Career Center at 95 Pine St. in Attleboro has been assisting the unemployed and job seekers with various services, and activity there has been picking up.
“Incoming calls to the MassHire Bristol Career Centers have increased in the last three weeks,” said Holly Hill-Batista, deputy director of administration and finance for MassHire Bristol, which includes the Attleboro, Taunton and Fall River centers.
In the MassHire Bristol area, the number of unemployed as of July 2021 was 12,192 but the number of unemployment claimants was only 3,673. In April 2020, Bristol’s largest month for claimants, the number of unemployed was 37,222 and the number of claimants was 33,368.
Overall, MassHire Bristol served 6,332 customers and provided 20,147 services from March 9, 2020 to Aug. 28.
Officials couldn’t provide specific numbers for the Attleboro center.
“Since the pandemic we have been assisting customers remotely,” Hill-Batista said.
It’s unclear whether the expiring benefits will spur more to look for jobs.
“We believe that many people will not return to the workforce,” Hill-Batista said. “There has been movement among long-term unemployed seeking employment recently, however we do not believe that the labor shortage will disappear in the next week.”
There have been reports across the country that many who lost their jobs and remained home with family have no desire to return to the workforce.
Unemployment rates climbed slightly in area communities in July, the last month figures from the state were available, while the number of people employed rose as well.
Across the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, more people had entered the workforce in July, and that includes people working and those actively seeking employment.
The communities include Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Norfolk, Wrentham, Plainville, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
In July, Attleboro saw its jobless rate jump to 5.6% compared to 5.3% in June. July 2020’s rate, though, was 10.7%. The number of people working from Attleboro in July increased from 23,921 in June to 23,996 in July. The number of unemployed also rose, from 1,347 to 1,424. The workforce increased from 25,268 to 25,420 in the city.
North Attleboro’s unemployment rate went from 4.5% in June to 4.9% in July.
Federal unemployment insurance benefits, including FPUC, PUA, PEUC and MEUC, all are slated to end the close of this week, the state Department of Unemployment Assistance says.
“No weeks after that will be paid even if you have a balance or remaining weeks to claim,” DUA said.
Those who are unemployed are encouraged to visit the MassHire Job Quest at https://jobquest.dcs.eol.mass.gov/jobquest/ to search available job postings, and mass.gov/jobseeker for additional resources.
“With over 200,000 available jobs in Massachusetts, now’s the time to find employment,” DUA officials said.
There are also job fairs, including one scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at White’s of Westport off Interstate 195 by the Southcoast Chamber of Commerce. Call 508-730-5000 to schedule an appointment.
For more information about DUA, visit www.mass.gov-dua.
For more information about the local MassHire Career Center, visit www.mass.gov/locations/masshire-attleboro-career-center and call 508-730-5000.
While working or looking for a job, residents may be eligible for food or other assistance from the Department of Transitional Assistance. Learn more at mass.gov/DTA or call the DTA Assistance Line at 877- 382-2363.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.