ATTLEBORO
Call it the great toilet paper caper.
A rumor that spread like a, well, virus, came close to besmirching the reputation of a business that’s stood for years on South Main Street.
It even involved a tweet from the mayor.
But, finally, a loyal group of customers and others rallied on social media to set the record straight.
The story unrolled Monday when a customer noticed the Dodgeville Country Store — a fixture at the bend on Route 152 for more than 30 years — had individual rolls of toilet paper on sale.
Much of the information that follows comes from the Everything Attleboro Facebook page. (The owners of Dodgeville Country Store did not wish to comment for this story.)
As further posts on the page revealed, the store’s usual delivery of paper goods had been disrupted as the demand for toilet paper — somewhat inexplicably — has risen around the country as hoarding has exploded in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. In the interest of keeping the shelves stocked, the store ordered a supply of about 30 rolls online. But those rolls came at a premium price.
So, instead of selling individual wrapped rolls at $1.69 as it usually does, the store put 15 unwrapped rolls out at $1.99, a difference of 30 cents.
It wasn’t long before at least one disgruntled shopper had evidently taken to social media to complain about the price. (That post could not be found later in the week.)
By Monday night, Mayor Paul Heroux was tweeting about the issue.
“Hello, everyone. I am aware of what’s going on at Dodgeville Country Store. This is an issue for the attorney generals office to look into. The City’s Health Dept does not have jurisdiction over that. We are double checking our jurisdiction but as of right now we don’t believe we have jurisdiction.”
Nick Lavoie, a local businessman, says he’s a neighbor and regular customer of the store.
“I saw people in the original post tagging Heroux,” Lavoie, 25, a former city council candidate, told The Sun Chronicle. “That’s when I reached out to the owners.” He said the owners “are very caring about their customers” and were only trying to make sure they had product to sell.
Lavoie said he was disturbed that “people were just getting nastier and nastier (on social media) so I went to get his side of the story. People are very quick to attack on the internet.”
In his Facebook post on Monday, Lavoie told the owners’ version of the story and added: “People need to seriously take a step back and realize the outcomes of our actions as a society. You have a family who could be out of a home if this store closes over them selling 15 rolls of toilet paper.”
Heroux also posted that the controversy appeared to be the result of a misunderstanding.
Soon, more than 100 people had commented on Lavoie’s post, all of them supporting Lavoie and the store owners and lamenting the quickness of people on the internet to judge before knowing all the facts.
But, for the time being anyway, the Dodgeville Country Store is not selling toilet paper.
