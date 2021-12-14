ATTLEBORO — Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker said if people who are not vaccinated for coronavirus got vaccinated, it would cut hospitalizations in half.
Available numbers show that’s true, and it may cut the number by even more.
“Since July 1, 79 percent of those hospitalized with moderate to severe COVID-19 requiring supplemental oxygen were unvaccinated,” said Dr. Brian Patel, vice president of medical affairs, chief medical officer and chief quality officer at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
But while coronavirus patients are taking up beds in the intensive care unit, they have yet to fill it.
Patel said about 86 percent of the ICU beds have been occupied over the last week with coronavirus and other illnesses.
Over the last month, the number has averaged about 80 percent. Those numbers reflect area and statewide numbers.
In Southeastern Massachusetts, there are 165 ICU beds available, according to statistics provided by DPH.
Out of that number, 84 percent, or 138, were occupied as of Dec. 9, leaving 27 available.
And statewide there are 1,280 ICU beds.
Out of that number, 1,097, or 85 percent, were occupied as of Dec. 9, leaving 183 available.
Meanwhile, over the last week, according to DPH, Sturdy has averaged about 19 coronavirus patients a day, which is about 14 percent of the hospital’s 132-bed capacity.
Out of those 19, about three per day have been in the 14-bed ICU.
By contrast, in the week ending May 6, 2020 when the pandemic was raging through the state and well before vaccines were available, the hospital was averaging 41 coronavirus patients per day, about 31 percent of the hospital’s capacity.
Of that number, about five were in the ICU at any given time.
While it’s clear that vaccinations help prevent or to lessen the impact of coronavirus, the number of adults getting vaccinated has slowed to a crawl.
In the week ending Dec. 10, just 369 of the area’s 198,294 residents were added to the rolls of the fully vaccinated.
All told 66 percent of the area’s population, or 130,708 residents, have been vaccinated.
If the 21,500 who have contracted the disease and survived are added the number is 152,208, or 77 percent who have immunity at some level.
