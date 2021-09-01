ATTLEBORO — Attleboro is among the first, if not the first, school districts in the state to use ultraviolet light machines to kill coronavirus germs, officials say.
The machines are called ADIBOT Disinfecting Systems and are made by UBTECH Robotics, an international company with its North American headquarters in Los Angeles and its global headquarters in China.
The machines use UV-C technology, which kills all viruses and pathogens including COVID and influenza.
It’s a technology that’s been used in hospitals for years, school department Finance Director Marc Furtado said.
He said the UV light kills 99.9 percent of all viruses that may be in a room.
While the company name implies it’s a robot, the machine doesn’t move.
It’s placed in a room and shines its special light to kill the germs.
It only takes three minutes to clean an 800-square-foot classroom, saving enormous amounts of time for cleaning crews and enabling students to use what may have been contaminated spaces safely.
The machines are used in the offices of school nurses, cafeterias, gyms and other places, including classrooms, where someone has tested positive for the virus.
They first came to the school department’s attention last spring.
“We looked at it and thought it would be an extraordinary benefit,” Furtado said. “It just wipes everything out. We’re pretty excited about it.”
Six were bought in the spring and four more were purchased over the summer.
The high school has two and the other eight schools have one each.
The machines, which create a very intense light, cost $18,000 each and were paid for with federal coronavirus relief money.
“It glows like the sun,” Furtado said noting that it’s best if people are not in the room when it’s being used.
After the machine has done its work it leaves a smell similar to one after an intense thunderstorm, he said.
When the machine detects motion, it stops operating.
Safeguards are installed on the doors wherever the machine is placed as well.
If those are touched the machine stops running, Furtado said.
“Attleboro Public Schools has been a true leader and innovator in the fight against COVID-19, going above and beyond to keep students, teachers and staff safe and setting a stellar example for school districts across the country,” said John Rhee, senior vice president and general manager of UBTECH North America, in a published report.
