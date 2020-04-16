NORTON
A registered nurse and town resident who made a career change in his 40s to make life better for his family and to help others is seriously ill with coronavirus at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston after treating others with the disease.
His daughter, Mary Ann Daniels of Sandwich, said she didn’t want to publish his name, but added he’s 67 and on a ventilator.
He has some underlying medical conditions such as hypertension and atrial fibrillation, which makes his condition more tenuous.
Daniels fears for his life.
His illness highlights the danger to which so many healthcare professionals are exposed every day. She said at least eight of his fellow nurses are also sick.
Her dad is believed to have contracted the virus, which is especially dangerous to people over the age of 60, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Brockton, where he’s worked for about 15 years.
She said he worked in the psychiatric ward and was taking care of a patient who was symptomatic and eventually ended up in an intensive care unit.
Daniels said the situation for herself, her sister, their two children and their mom, who’s now showing symptoms of the disease after caring for her dad, is agonizing because her parents must remain in isolation to keep others safe.
“Both have to be alone because that’s how this disease is,” she said. “It’s awful.”
It breaks her heart when she thinks of her parents fighting the disease alone and especially her dad, who’s so ill he may die alone.
“I don’t like to think of him being scared by himself,” Daniels said.
Her mom, 60, keeps tabs on her dad by phone every few hours.
She is at home and doing well, but she’s entering the second week of symptoms and that’s when the disease “turned ugly” for her dad, who was diagnosed on April 6, Daniels said.
A report published this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 27 health care workers nationwide have died from coronavirus and at least 9,282 have been infected.
The median age of those infected was 42, according to the report.
The report acknowledged those numbers don’t reflect the real numbers, which are greater.
Daniels said her father had a job as a repairman for Dictaphone Corp. when she was a young girl, but at some point he decided his true calling was in the medical field.
He believed a career as a nurse would help him provide better for his family and it satisfied his desire to help people, she said.
Her dad, who she described as a “really good nurse,” went to school at night to follow his heart and has been working in the profession for about 20 years.
He was planning to retire at the end of the year, she said.
Daniels said her dad told her the VA did not provide enough personal protective equipment for its nurses when patients began showing symptoms of coronavirus.
She doesn’t believe things were done intentionally wrong, but protective measures should have been taken much more quickly and now her dad is paying a heavy price, she said.
“I just feel like things could have and should have been done differently,” Daniels said. “It’s really scary and it could possibly have been prevented.”
Meanwhile, she and her family feel abandoned by the VA.
She said VA officials have not checked on her dad’s condition and have only contacted the family once.
And that’s something they should do for someone who’s devoted his career and risked his life for others, Daniels said.
“I feel like they don’t care,” she said.
VA Boston Health Care System spokeswoman Pallas Wahl did not respond specifically to the case regarding Daniels’ dad, but she said there’s no shortage of PPE in the VA Boston HCS.
And she said employees are notified about the presence of coronavirus patients and that all have access to PPE. “We have asked all staff to wear masks and practice meticulous hand hygiene,” Wahl said. “We reserve the highest level of PPE for staff working at close quarters with patients known to have COVID-19.”
As of Thursday, 57 employees were known to be infected with coronavirus in the VA Boston HCS, she said.
Meanwhile, Daniels said no one should ignore the disease or take it lightly.
Her dad seemed to be getting better on Easter Sunday, but by early Wednesday morning he was put on a ventilator.
It can “turn in the blink of an eye” and threaten someone’s life, she said.
