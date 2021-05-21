WRENTHAM — Fully vaccinated people won’t have to wear a mask at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets come Memorial Day weekend, but those who aren’t will.
Simon Property Group, which owns the shopping mecca on Route 1A, made that declaration Friday in accordance with state guidelines announced this past week by Gov. Charlie Baker.
“If you are not fully vaccinated, please wear a mask,” the company said.
Simon, the country’s largest shopping mall owner, with 13 in Massachusetts alone, used to own Emerald Square off Route I in North Attleboro, but the mall is now in receivership.
Baker’s rescinding of the mask-wearing requirement for vaccinated people followed guidelines announced the previous week by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Adhering to CDC guidance, non-vaccinated individuals are advised to continue wearing face masks and to continue social distancing in most settings.
