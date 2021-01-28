Another 35,000 coronavirus vaccination appointments were made available at state sites Thursday morning after the 10,000 made available on Wednesday were snapped up within hours.
But the 35,000 slots filled fast as well.
All were gone by day’s end, according coronavirus Command Center spokeswoman Kate Reilly.
Meanwhile, Gov. Charlie Baker announced efforts to create a help line for seniors having a hard time with the online registration system.
“We need some sort of a call center that people who can’t use the online system can access,” Baker said at a news conference in Plymouth. “That will be happening next week.”
Once again, Baker urged patience, saying that the state can only administer as many shots as it gets from the federal government.
People should keep checking back as new appointments open up, he said.
Baker said new slots for the mass vaccination sites will be posted each Thursday.
The state is aiming to add six new mass vaccination sites to the current four in the next 10 days or so.
Those four include the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers, Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and Fenway Park in Boston.
The Springfield and Danvers sites got 15,000 doses of vaccine between them while Gillette and Fenway got 20,000 doses. Those doses will be administered over the next seven days.
Fenway Park is the latest mass vaccination site.
It will have a “soft opening” Friday and then open for real on Monday.
In addition, CVS Pharmacy plans to post 1,152 vaccination appointments daily over the next week for a total of 8,064.
CVS vaccinates people at eight of its locations.
All told, that’s 43,064 appointments available over the next seven days at 12 sites, most of which are already filled for the start of the state’s Phase Two vaccination plan that begins Monday.
Those who are 75 and older are eligible for shots.
They will be followed by those 65 years old and older and individuals with two underlying conditions that put them at greater risk of severe illness.
After that, early education and K-12 workers, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works and public health workers as well as those with one underlying condition will become eligible.
At the completion of Phase Two, the state will move to Phase Three, which is expected to begin in April when everyone will be eligible.
The numbers of appointments are expected to increase weekly, according to a Command Center news release.
“The mass vaccination sites plan to increase the number of appointments posted weekly in the coming weeks based on the federal allocation of vaccines shipped to Massachusetts,” the release said. “Residents are encouraged to check mass vaccination sites weekly for the most number of appointments.”
However, the wait may be long.
“It could take weeks for eligible residents to secure an appointment based on availability and supply,” the release said.
At Gillette, health workers recorded their 10,000th vaccination on Wednesday after eight days of operations, which is an average of about 1,250 shots a day.
On Thursday they expected to vaccinate 2,500 people over 10 hours, according to spokeswoman Samantha Trombley.
In addition, the site will be open seven days a week starting this weekend, she said.
Trombley said the plan is to ramp up to at least 5,000 shots per day over time with the caveat that the schedule will depend on vaccine availability.
Trombley said CIC-Health, which is administering the program, has not had any online registration problems other than having to limit appointments due to limited vaccine.
Closer to home, the city’s health department will start its own vaccination program Friday at LaSalette Shrine.
Officials expect to administer 80 doses of the vaccine to those eligible for Phase One.
The city’s “Covid-19 Vaccine wait list sign up page” can be accessed by going to cityofattleboro.us.
In addition, officials at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro said they’re working with the state to obtain vaccine for Phase Two.
“Once we have vaccine available, we will be using our website, social media platforms, patient portal, and other methods of communication to inform our patients of eligibility and how to schedule a vaccine appointment,” they said in a news release.
They advised patients to check the hospital’s website, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter pages as for “real-time” updates.
Officials said they are unsure how much vaccine the hospital will get and encouraged patients to check out other vaccination sites sponsored by the state or other entities.
When vaccine becomes available, the hospital plans to dispense it through the offices of its primary care doctors, but may eventually open a bigger site.
“As more vaccine becomes available, we will assess the ability to open a larger vaccination site,” they said. “We will continue to communicate our plans as they develop.”
Sturdy has a “frequently asked questions” page at www.sturdymemorial.org/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/ .
For more information or to register for a vaccination go to www.mass.gov/COVIDVaccine or www.mass.gov/CovidVaccineMap.
