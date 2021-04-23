Vaccination numbers continue to grow area-wide.
They are now approaching the 50 percent mark for those with at least one dose and have surpassed the 25 percent mark for those who are fully vaccinated.
The weekly vaccination report released Thursday by the state’s Department of Public Health shows that 88,269 residents in The Sun Chronicle’s 10-community coverage area have gotten at least one shot of a vaccine, if not two.
They make up 44.5 percent of the area’s population of 198,294.
Meanwhile, those who are fully vaccinated number 51,761, which equals 26.1 percent of the area’s population.
The numbers for those most at risk, those over the age of 65, are even better.
There are 30,877 individuals who are 65 or over in the area and out of that number 26,305, or 85.2 percent, have gotten at least one dose.
Those who are fully vaccinated number 20,743, which equals 67.2 percent.
To date, Wrentham has the biggest percentages of its residents vaccinated.
Out of a population of 11,271, 57.1 percent, or 6,440 individuals, have gotten at least one shot. Another 4,057, or 36 percent, are fully vaccinated.
Rehoboth has the lowest percentage of residents with at least one shot, 36.5 percent. It has the second lowest percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated at 22.5 percent. Attleboro is lower at 22 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.