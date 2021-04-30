Slowly but surely, coronavirus vaccination numbers are rising throughout the area.
As of Thursday, 97,712 residents, or a little over 49 percent, in The Sun Chronicle’s 10-community coverage area had received at least one of the two shots required by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
A total of 60,779, or about 30 percent, were fully vaccinated with two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Those numbers, from the state’s Department of Public Health, are up from the 45 and 26 percent recorded for the week ending April 22.
Statewide, 3,567,096 residents, or 51 percent of the population, have had one shot and 2,530,850, or 36 percent, are fully vaccinated.
In The Sun Chronicle area, fully vaccinated numbers run from a low of 26 percent in Attleboro, Rehoboth and Seekonk to a high of 42 percent in Wrentham.
Plainville follows closely behind Wrentham at 39 percent.
Meanwhile, 86 percent of those 65 and older, those most at risk, have gotten at least one shot and 72 percent are fully vaccinated.
All told there are 30,877 people in that age group in the area.
Out of that number, 26,782 have gotten at least one shot and 22,200 are fully vaccinated.
Plainville is one of the leaders with regard to vaccination of its seniors.
DPH puts the population of those 65 and up in Plainville at 1,438, but there are more than that because 1,455 have gotten at least one shot so far.
Those fully vaccinated in Plainville total 1,177, or 82 percent of all seniors.
Norfolk also has high numbers at 97 and 85 percent, respectively.
Lagging behind are Attleboro, 80 percent, Rehoboth 80 percent, and Seekonk 79 percent, with regard to those with at least one shot.
Those trailing in full vaccinations are Norton at 66 percent and Attleboro and Seekonk at 65 percent.
Those numbers could improve next week as Attleboro holds its first vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at LaSalette Shrine.
Attleboro’s Health Department expects to inoculate 300 with their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
No walk-ins will be accepted and registration must be done through the state’s vaxfinder.mass.gov website or by dialing 2-1-1.
Do not call the shrine.
Attleboro has scheduled clinics for the next few weeks and any state resident who is at least 18 years old is eligible to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.