On Tuesday, President Joe Biden pleaded with those who have not been vaccinated for coronavirus to get their shots.
“It works, it’s free and it’s never been easier, and it’s never been more important. Do it now — for yourself and the people you care about; for your neighborhood; for your country,” according to a transcript from the White House Press Office.
And he spoke directly to young people, those 39 and under, who according to a report in The New York Times are often more reluctant to get vaccinated.
“It seems to me (the virus) should cause everybody to think twice,” Biden said. “And it should cause reconsideration, especially to young people who may have thought that they didn’t have to be vaccinated, didn’t have to worry about it and didn’t have to do anything about it up to now.”
And he added that health officials at some point may knock on the doors of all those reluctant to get vaccinated to convince them to take the shot.
“We need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and, oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus,” Biden said.
The Times article was based on data released June 21 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It said low rates of vaccination were reported in a number of demographics, but especially among those between the ages of 18 to 39.
Just over one-third of individuals in that age group had become fully vaccinated, it reported.
And what is the situation here?
Numbers released by the state’s Department of Public Health on July 1 show a greater vaccination rate in this area for the younger demographic.
But while the numbers are higher, there are still many who prefer not to get vaccinated.
And they are not too hard to find.
One is Attleboro resident Keith Woodward, who was lolling in the sun at Capron Park on Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m young and healthy,” he said. “And we’re through the worst of (the pandemic) so I don’t think I’ll get it. I just feel like I don’t need it.”
Woodward also said he had concerns about how fast the vaccines were created, suggesting that all the side effects may not yet be known.
Another was Jennifer Williams, 32, of Pawtucket who was minding her youngster at the playground just outside Capron Park Zoo on Tuesday.
She said there aren’t enough studies on the vaccines to make her feel they’re safe.
“I don’t believe they are reporting the truth or reporting entirely on the vaccines,” she said. “And I know a lot of people who have had issues after the fact.”
She said she’s confident that if she was to contract the disease there’s a 99 percent chance that she would survive and be fine.
Williams noted that her 77-year-old father had it and is well today.
While time has passed since June 21, and numbers nationwide may have increased, numbers in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area show that many more than one-third between the ages of 18 and 39 have been vaccinated.
In fact, the numbers are all over 50 percent, and some are at 60 percent or just under 60 percent.
Massachusetts doesn’t have a category recording those between 18 and 39, but the categories it does have clearly show that many in that age group have become vaccinated.
Those from age 12 to age 49 number 95,139 in the area.
Out of that number 53,269, or 60 percent, had been fully vaccinated by June 29, according to the DPH.
And 63 percent had gotten at least one shot.
Those from the age of 12 to 29 number 44,517 in the area.
Out of that number, 22,501, or 51 percent, had become fully vaccinated by June 29.
Out of the 24,537 who are from the age of 20 to 29, 13,001, or 53 percent, were fully vaccinated.
And those between the ages of 30 to 49 number 50,622 in the area and 30,768, or 61 percent, were fully vaccinated by June 21.
All those numbers compare favorably to the state’s population at-large.
Out of the state’s 6,964,382 residents, 4,189,394, or 60.2 percent, were fully vaccinated by June 29.
And in The Sun Chronicle area, 112,195 out of the 198,294 residents, or 57 percent, had been fully vaccinated by June 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.