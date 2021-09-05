New cases of coronavirus hit the 10,730 mark statewide for the week ending Sept. 3, a 14 percent increase, but the vaccination rate stayed sluggish, according to numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
The number of fully vaccinated people statewide totaled 4,514,520 for the week ending Sept. 2, which was an increase of 41,890 or 0.60 percent of the state’s 6,964,383 population.
Locally, the vaccination rate was even more sluggish, but here the number of new cases declined for the first time in eight weeks.
The number of new cases for the week ending Sept. 2 for the 10-communities covered by The Sun Chronicle came in at 248, one fewer than the week ending Aug. 26 which was 249.
The Sun Chronicle covers Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
And the vaccination percentage for the week nudged up slightly from 0.49 to 0.52 percent with an increase of 54 vaccinations, going from 988 for the week ending Aug. 26 to 1,042 for the week ending Sept. 2.
Wrentham leads all 10 communities in vaccination percentage at 73 percent.
Rehoboth is last at 49 percent.
Attleboro is at 57 percent.
North Attleboro is at just over 60 percent.
The area as a whole, which has a population of 198,294, is at 60.5 percent.
The state as a whole is at 64.8 percent.
Locally, seniors have the highest vaccination rate.
Those from 65 to 74 are at 85 percent.
Those 75 and over are at 84 percent.
The youngest age group has the lowest percent of fully vaccinated individuals.
Those from 12 to 15 are at 53 percent, but those from 16-19 are at 70 percent.
Confirmed deaths in the week ending Sept. 2 came in at 62, an increase of 20 over the previous week and the average age of those dying was 75.
While the number went up, it was not near the 217 deaths recorded the last time cases numbered in the 10,000 range in March.
Seniors are still the most at risk for the disease with as many as 16 percent still unvaccinated.
Currently the delta variant, a more contagious, but less deadly form of the virus, is causing the spike in cases.
