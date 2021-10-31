LaSalette Vaccination Site

The number of individuals fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area climbed to 125,157 in the week ending Oct. 28.

That was an increase of 452 individuals or 0.23 percent for the week.

The 452 is 115 fewer than the week ending Oct. 21 and signals the first significant decline in the weekly number of new fully-vaccinated people in four weeks.

The last big drop came in the week ending Sept. 23, when the number fell from 881 to 546.

The number of newly vaccinated people per week stayed in the mid-500s for four weeks until the week ending Oct. 28.

All told, the 125,157 represents 63.12 percent of the area’s 198,294 population.

The numbers of the newly vaccinated also fell statewide.

As of Oct. 28, the number of fully-vaccinated people statewide was 4,725,208 — or 67.85 percent of the 6,964,383 population.

That was a gain of 20,014, or 0.29 percent, from the week ending Oct. 21.

However, that gain was 7,316 fewer than the week ending Oct. 21 which recorded an increase of 27,330 or 0.39 percent.

The percentage of those with immunity of some kind goes up if those who have contracted coronavirus and survived are added in.

Statewide, the total comes to 5,499,757 for a percentage of 78.96 percent.

The percentage is actually a little lower because some of those who have gotten the disease were previously vaccinated.

In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, which includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Foxboro, Seekonk and Rehoboth — the percentage also goes up when those who have caught the disease and survived are added in.

The number of those with immunity of some kind increases to 144,251, which equals 72.75 percent of the area’s 198,294 population.

As with the state numbers, the percentage is actually a little lower because some previously vaccinated people have contracted the disease.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Vaccinations for the Attleboro area as of Oct. 28

Community Population Vaxed Percent Gain
Attleboro 46,517 27,900 59.98 130
Foxboro 18,209 12,540 68.87 44
Mansfield 23,631 16,572 70.13 70
Norfolk 12,493 8,362 66.93 10
North Attleboro 30,326 19,089 62.95 72
Norton 19,910 11,873 59.63 34
Plainville 9,211 6,321 68.62 30
Rehoboth 12,713 6,607 51.97 -5
Seekonk 14,013 7,303 52.12 22
Wrentham 11,271 8,590 76.21 45
Oct. 28 198,294 125,157 63.12 452
Oct. 21 198,294 124,705 62.89 567
Oct. 14 198,294 124,138 62.60 543
Oct. 7 198,294 123,595 62.33 553
Sept. 30 198,294 123,042 62.05 546
Sept. 23 198,294 122,496 61.77 881
Sept. 16 198,294 121,615 61.33 794
Sept. 9 198,294 120,821 60.93 842
Sept. 2 198,294 119,979 60.50 1,042
Aug. 26 198,294 118,937 59.98 988
Aug. 19 198,294 117,949 59.48 823
Aug. 12 198,294 117,126 59.06 654

Percent fully vaccinated by age in the area as of Oct. 28

Age Population Vaxed Percent Gain
0-11 26,376 0 0 0
12-15 Years 10,103 6,198 61.35 43
16-19 Years 9,877 7,250 73.40 12
20-29 Years 24,537 15,214 62.00 74
30-49 Years 50,622 34,313 67.78 104
50-64 Years 45,902 35,567 77.48 116
65-74 Years 18,771 16,356 87.13 68
75 + Years 12,106 10,259 84.74 35
Total 198,294 125,157 63.12 452

