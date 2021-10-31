The number of individuals fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area climbed to 125,157 in the week ending Oct. 28.
That was an increase of 452 individuals or 0.23 percent for the week.
The 452 is 115 fewer than the week ending Oct. 21 and signals the first significant decline in the weekly number of new fully-vaccinated people in four weeks.
The last big drop came in the week ending Sept. 23, when the number fell from 881 to 546.
The number of newly vaccinated people per week stayed in the mid-500s for four weeks until the week ending Oct. 28.
All told, the 125,157 represents 63.12 percent of the area’s 198,294 population.
The numbers of the newly vaccinated also fell statewide.
As of Oct. 28, the number of fully-vaccinated people statewide was 4,725,208 — or 67.85 percent of the 6,964,383 population.
That was a gain of 20,014, or 0.29 percent, from the week ending Oct. 21.
However, that gain was 7,316 fewer than the week ending Oct. 21 which recorded an increase of 27,330 or 0.39 percent.
The percentage of those with immunity of some kind goes up if those who have contracted coronavirus and survived are added in.
Statewide, the total comes to 5,499,757 for a percentage of 78.96 percent.
The percentage is actually a little lower because some of those who have gotten the disease were previously vaccinated.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, which includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Foxboro, Seekonk and Rehoboth — the percentage also goes up when those who have caught the disease and survived are added in.
The number of those with immunity of some kind increases to 144,251, which equals 72.75 percent of the area’s 198,294 population.
As with the state numbers, the percentage is actually a little lower because some previously vaccinated people have contracted the disease.
