AHS clinic 1

Harley Goncalves, 12, of Attleboro, gets his coronavirus vaccination from a member of Manet Community Health Center during a November clinic at Attleboro High School.

 Judee Cosentino / for the sun chronicle

The vaccination rate continued a slow climb in The Sun Chronicle area and statewide, but the good news is that new cases declined throughout the area and statewide in the week ending Jan. 21 which could bring relief to hospitals which are nearing capacity.

The Sun Chronicle area recorded 607 new fully vaccinated people as of Jan. 20.

That was an increase of 0.31%, or just over three-tenths of one percent, of the population.

The age group with the biggest gain was the five- to 11- year-old group which recorded 228 new fully vaccinated kids for an increase of 1.46%.

Out of the 198,294 residents in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, 135,973, or 68.57%, are fully vaccinated.

The 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle include Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 24,321 new vaccinations, an increase of 0.35%, bringing its total to 5,172,580, which equals 74.27% of the 6,964,383 population.

Another 1,418,149 residents have contracted coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Out of that number, 1,397,265 survived, which means they have some level of immunity.

That brings the number of those with some level of immunity to 6,569,845, which is equal to 94.33% of the population.

That percentage is actually somewhat lower because some people contracted coronavirus despite being vaccinated.

As of Friday, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro had 136, or 95%, of its 143 available regular beds occupied.

That percentage is one point higher than the statewide percentage and is two points higher than the hospitals in Southeastern Massachusetts, according to statistics provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.

Also, 13 of the 14, or 93%, of the beds in Sturdy’s Intensive Care Unit were occupied as of Friday.

All told, the hospital had 47 coronavirus patients with six in the Intensive Care Unit, according to Sturdy’s public relations department.

The ICU occupancy percentage is lower in Southeastern Massachusetts at 85% and statewide at 87%.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients statewide in hospitals fell each day from Tuesday through Friday, reducing the number of patients from 3,209 to 3,105 for a drop of 104, or 3.24%.

That’s the first time there’s been drop over four consecutive days since a six-day decline from Sept. 18 through Sept. 23 when the reduction was 98 coronavirus patients.

As previously reported, both the area and state reached record-high numbers of new cases — 3,463 and 132,557 respectively, in the week ending Jan. 14 — but the area number fell to 2,569 in the week ending Jan. 20, a drop of 894 cases, or nearly 26%.

And statewide, the average number of new cases per day fell from 18,936 to 14,207, a drop of 4,729 cases per day, or 25%, in the week ending Jan. 21.

All told, cases statewide fell from 132,557 to 99,455, a drop of 25%, in the week ending Jan. 21 which it’s hoped will reduce the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Vaccinations for the Attleboro area as of Jan. 20

Community Population Vaxed Percent Gain
Attleboro 46,517 29,982 64.45 119
Foxboro 18,209 13,862 76.13 61
Mansfield 23,631 18,240 77.19 110
Norfolk 12,493 9,227 73.86 28
North Attleboro 30,326 20,627 68.02 66
Norton 19,910 12,946 65.02 74
Plainville 9,211 6,881 74.70 14
Rehoboth 12,713 6,987 54.96 65
Seekonk 14,013 7,802 55.68 29
Wrentham 11,271 9,419 83.57 41
Jan. 19 198,294 135,973 68.57 607
Jan. 13 198,294 135,366 68.26 816
Jan. 6 198,294 134,550 67.85 542
Dec. 30 198,294 134,008 67.58 481
Dec. 23 198,294 133,527 67.33 803
Dec. 16 198,294 132,724 66.93 2,016
Dec. 9 198,294 130,708 65.92 1,812
Dec. 2 198,294 128,896 65.00 600
Nov. 25 198,294 128,296 64.69 402
Nov. 18 198,294 127,894 64.50 1,228
Nov. 11 198,294 126,666 63.88 995
Nov. 4 198,294 125,671 63.38 514
Oct. 28 198,294 125,157 63.12 452
Oct. 21 198,294 124,705 62.89 567
Oct. 14 198,294 124,138 62.60 543
Oct. 7 198,294 123,595 62.33 553
Sept. 30 198,294 123,042 62.05 546
Sept. 23 198,294 122,496 61.77 881
Sept. 16 198,294 121,615 61.33 794
Sept. 9 198,294 120,821 60.93 842
Sept. 2 198,294 119,979 60.50 1,042
Aug. 26 198,294 118,937 59.98 988
Aug. 19 198,294 117,949 59.48 823
Aug. 12 198,294 117,126 59.06 654

Percent fully vaccinated by age in the Attleboro area as of Jan. 20

Age Population Vaxed Percent Gain
0-4 Years 10,757 0 0 0
5-11 Years 15,619 4,722 30.23 228
12-15 Years 10,103 6,682 66.14 51
16-19 Years 9,877 7,553 76.47 39
20-29 Years 24,537 15,977 65.11 75
30-49 Years 50,622 35,713 70.55 102
50-64 Years 45,902 37,014 80.64 82
65-74 Years 18,771 17,280 92.06 11
75 + Years 12,106 11,032 91.13 19
Total Jan. 20 198,294 135,973 68.57 607
Total Jan. 13 198,294 135,366 68.26 816
Total Jan. 6 198,294 134,550 67.85 542
Total Dec. 30 198,294 134,008 67.58 481
Total Dec. 23 198,294 133,527 67.33 803
Total Dec. 16 198,294 132,724 66.93 2,016
Total Dec. 9 198,294 130,708 65.92 1,812

Tags

Recommended for you