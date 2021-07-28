The percentage of vaccinated people in the area has risen just 8 points since the beginning of June, according to the state’s latest figures.
As of July 22, the number of fully vaccinated people in The Sun Chronicle’s 10-community area was 115,041, the state’s Department of Public Health reported.
That’s 58 percent of the area’s population of 198,294.
On June 3, the number of fully vaccinated people in The Sun Chronicle area was 98,391, or just under 50 percent.
That’s an average of about 1 percent of the population getting vaccinated every week since then.
At that rate, the area wouldn’t be fully vaccinated for another 42 weeks.
However many people are choosing not to get vaccinated, so full vaccination is not likely to occur.
The 58 percent is running about 4 points behind the state as a whole.
As of Tuesday there were 4,335,113 fully vaccinated people out of the state’s population of 6,964,383 residents, which is 62 percent.
Wrentham leads all 10 area communities with 71 percent of its residents fully vaccinated.
Rehoboth, at 47 percent, has the lowest percentage.
Attleboro, which is the largest of the 10 communities, has 54 percent of its residents fully vaccinated. Plainville, which has the smallest population, is at 62 percent.
Early on in the vaccination campaign, the focus was on getting those over the age of 60 vaccinated because they were in the most danger from coronavirus.
Now the attention has turned to the young.
Those of school age seem to be catching up with population as a whole.
Out of the 19,980 people age 12-19 in the area, 10,573, or 53 percent, have been fully vaccinated.
Out of the 10,103 youngsters age 12-15, 4,293, or 42 percent, have been fully vaccinated.
And out of the 9,877 of those 16-19, 6,280, or 64 percent, have been.
The town of Norfolk leads all area communities for those 12-19 fully vaccinated, at 75 percent.
About 65 percent of those 12-15 are fully vaccinated and about 86 percent of those 16-19 are, according to the DPH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.