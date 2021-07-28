VAX Bus at Willett

One of several COVID-19 vaccination buses traveling around the state made a stop at the Willett Elementary School in Attleboro recently. Above, a mom and her son fill out paperwork before boarding the bus to get a shot.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

The percentage of vaccinated people in the area has risen just 8 points since the beginning of June, according to the state’s latest figures.

As of July 22, the number of fully vaccinated people in The Sun Chronicle’s 10-community area was 115,041, the state’s Department of Public Health reported.

That’s 58 percent of the area’s population of 198,294.

On June 3, the number of fully vaccinated people in The Sun Chronicle area was 98,391, or just under 50 percent.

That’s an average of about 1 percent of the population getting vaccinated every week since then.

At that rate, the area wouldn’t be fully vaccinated for another 42 weeks.

However many people are choosing not to get vaccinated, so full vaccination is not likely to occur.

The 58 percent is running about 4 points behind the state as a whole.

As of Tuesday there were 4,335,113 fully vaccinated people out of the state’s population of 6,964,383 residents, which is 62 percent.

Wrentham leads all 10 area communities with 71 percent of its residents fully vaccinated.

Rehoboth, at 47 percent, has the lowest percentage.

Attleboro, which is the largest of the 10 communities, has 54 percent of its residents fully vaccinated. Plainville, which has the smallest population, is at 62 percent.

Early on in the vaccination campaign, the focus was on getting those over the age of 60 vaccinated because they were in the most danger from coronavirus.

Now the attention has turned to the young.

Those of school age seem to be catching up with population as a whole.

Out of the 19,980 people age 12-19 in the area, 10,573, or 53 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

Out of the 10,103 youngsters age 12-15, 4,293, or 42 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

And out of the 9,877 of those 16-19, 6,280, or 64 percent, have been.

The town of Norfolk leads all area communities for those 12-19 fully vaccinated, at 75 percent.

About 65 percent of those 12-15 are fully vaccinated and about 86 percent of those 16-19 are, according to the DPH.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Those from 12-19 who are fully vaccinated in Attleboro area as of July 22

Age/Percent 12-15 16-19 Combined
Attleboro 39 58 48
Foxboro 47 68 57
Mansfield 52 86 68
Norfolk 65 86 75
North Attleboro 38 66 51
Norton 41 46 44
Plainville 45 68 56
Rehoboth 28 42 35
Seekonk 29 51 31
Wrentham 53 75 64
Ages 12-19 Fully Vaccinated Percent
19,980 10,573 53
Ages 12-15
10,103 4,293 42
Ages 16-19
9,877 6,280 64

Vaccination for area as of July 22

Community Population Fully Vaxed Percent
Attleboro 46,517 25,232 54
Foxboro 18,209 11,651 64
Mansfield 23,631 15,404 65
Norfolk 12,493 7,863 63
North Attleboro 30,326 17,515 58
Norton 19,910 10,804 54
Plainville 9,211 5,803 63
Rehoboth 12,713 5,975 47
Seekonk 14,013 6,767 48
Wrentham 11,271 8,027 71
July 22 198,294 115,041 58
June 3 198,294 98,391 50
May 27 198,294 92,864 47
May 20 198,294 84,633 43
May 13 198,294 78,101 39
May 6 198,294 68,873 35
April 29 198,294 60,779 31
April 22 198,294 51,761 26

