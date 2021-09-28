The pace of coronavirus vaccinations in the area and statewide remains sluggish.
From the week ending Sept. 9 to the week ending Sept. 23, vaccinations in the 10-communities covered by The Sun Chronicle went up just .84 percent, which is about the same as usual.
In terms of numbers, that’s 1,675 more people who are now fully vaccinated.
In the week ending Sept. 16, the increase was .4 percent and in the week ending Sept. 23, the increase was .44 percent, or 794 and 881 people, respectively.
There have been no sharp spikes up or down in weeks.
All told, 122,496 of the area’s 198,294 residents, or 61.77 percent, have been fully vaccinated.
Wrentham has the greatest number at nearly 75 percent while Mansfield is second with 69 percent.
Rehoboth has the lowest percentage of its residents vaccinated at 50.5 percent and Seekonk is the second lowest at just over 51 percent.
About 84 percent of those who are 75 and older have been vaccinated in the area and about 86 percent of those between the ages or 65 and 74 have been.
Following that group, about 76 percent of those age 50 to 64 have been vaccinated.
The least vaccinated group in the area is those age 12-15 with a rate of 58 percent.
Meanwhile, in the week ending Sept. 23, the state added 30,150 fully vaccinated residents to its rolls, an increase of .43 percent, which brings the percentage of fully vaccinated to just over 66 percent.
That means The Sun Chronicle area is about 4.29 points behind the pace set by the state.
The state’s percent of increase for the week was one-hundredth of a point lower than the area’s, which was 0.44 percent.
As of Sept. 23 there were 4,600,150 fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents out of the 6,964,383 population.
The Sun Chronicle covers Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
