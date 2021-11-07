Roll up your sleeves: Kids' turn arrives for COVID-19 shots

A child’s dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. The U.S. entered a new phase last Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children.

Coronavirus vaccinations in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area crept up by another 514 individuals, or 0.26 percent, in the week ending Nov. 4.

All told, 125,671, or 63.38 percent, of the area’s population of 198,294 is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Seven of the 10 area Sun Chronicle communities have now made it over the 60 percent mark.

Attleboro is the most recent addition to that level, making it to 60.25 percent.

Norton is on the edge with 59.88 percent of its population vaccinated.

Wrentham leads the area with 76.67 percent of its residents vaccinated.

Mansfield is also over the 70 percent mark at 70.43 percent.

Foxboro and Plainville are on the verge of the 70 percent mark with both coming in at 69.05 percent.

In North Attleboro, the rate is just over 63 percent.

Bringing up the rear are Seekonk and Rehoboth at 52.32 and 52.15 percent respectively.

Statewide, 4,751,045 residents, or 68.22 percent of the 6,964,383 population, were fully vaccinated as of Nov. 4.

If the 782,896 residents who contracted the disease and survived are added to the 4,751,045, the total is 5,533,891, or 79.46 percent, who have immunity of some kind.

That percentage is actually somewhat lower because some who were vaccinated have contracted the disease.

If the 19,570 area individuals who have contracted the disease and survived are added to the 125,671 persons who have become fully vaccinated, the total is 145,241, or 73.25 percent, who have acquired immunity of some kind.

Again, that percentage is somewhat lower because some people who were vaccinated contracted the virus.

Those persons over the age of 60 are at most risk of dying from the disease and they have the highest vaccination rates in the area.

Those from ages 50 to 64 have been vaccinated at the rate of 77.67 percent.

Those who are from ages 65 to 74 have been vaccinated at the rate of 87.58 percent.

Those 75 and older have been vaccinated at the rate of 85.15 percent.

Meanwhile, the second most-vaccinated group is teenagers from 16 through 19 at 73.57 percent.

Those from ages 12 through 15 have been vaccinated at the rate of 61.84 percent.

Vaccinations for the Attleboro area as of Nov. 4

Community Population Vaxed Percent Gain
Attleboro 46,517 28,026 60.25 126
Foxboro 18,209 12,573 69.05 33
Mansfield 23,631 16,642 70.43 70
Norfolk 12,493 8,359 66.91 -3
North Attleboro 30,326 19,184 63.26 95
Norton 19,910 11,923 59.88 50
Plainville 9,211 6,360 69.05 39
Rehoboth 12,713 6,630 52.15 23
Seekonk 14,013 7,332 52.32 29
Wrentham 11,271 8,642 76.67 52
Nov. 4 198,294 125,671 63.38 514
Oct. 28 198,294 125,157 63.12 452
Oct. 21 198,294 124,705 62.89 567
Oct. 14 198,294 124,138 62.60 543
Oct. 7 198,294 123,595 62.33 553
Sept. 30 198,294 123,042 62.05 546
Sept. 23 198,294 122,496 61.77 881
Sept. 16 198,294 121,615 61.33 794
Sept. 9 198,294 120,821 60.93 842
Sept. 2 198,294 119,979 60.50 1,042
Aug. 26 198,294 118,937 59.98 988
Aug. 19 198,294 117,949 59.48 823
Aug. 12 198,294 117,126 59.06 654

Percent fully vaccinated by age in the area as of Nov. 4

Age Population Vaxed Percent Gain
0-11 26,376 0 0 0
12-15 Years 10,103 6,248 61.84 50
16-19 Years 9,877 7,267 73.57 17
20-29 Years 24,537 15,307 62.38 93
30-49 Years 50,622 34,449 68.05 136
50-64 Years 45,902 35,652 77.67 85
65-74 Years 18,771 16,440 87.58 84
75 + Years 12,106 10,308 85.15 49
Total 198,294 125,671 63.38 514

