Coronavirus vaccinations in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area crept up by another 514 individuals, or 0.26 percent, in the week ending Nov. 4.
All told, 125,671, or 63.38 percent, of the area’s population of 198,294 is fully vaccinated against the virus.
Seven of the 10 area Sun Chronicle communities have now made it over the 60 percent mark.
Attleboro is the most recent addition to that level, making it to 60.25 percent.
Norton is on the edge with 59.88 percent of its population vaccinated.
Wrentham leads the area with 76.67 percent of its residents vaccinated.
Mansfield is also over the 70 percent mark at 70.43 percent.
Foxboro and Plainville are on the verge of the 70 percent mark with both coming in at 69.05 percent.
In North Attleboro, the rate is just over 63 percent.
Bringing up the rear are Seekonk and Rehoboth at 52.32 and 52.15 percent respectively.
Statewide, 4,751,045 residents, or 68.22 percent of the 6,964,383 population, were fully vaccinated as of Nov. 4.
If the 782,896 residents who contracted the disease and survived are added to the 4,751,045, the total is 5,533,891, or 79.46 percent, who have immunity of some kind.
That percentage is actually somewhat lower because some who were vaccinated have contracted the disease.
If the 19,570 area individuals who have contracted the disease and survived are added to the 125,671 persons who have become fully vaccinated, the total is 145,241, or 73.25 percent, who have acquired immunity of some kind.
Again, that percentage is somewhat lower because some people who were vaccinated contracted the virus.
Those persons over the age of 60 are at most risk of dying from the disease and they have the highest vaccination rates in the area.
Those from ages 50 to 64 have been vaccinated at the rate of 77.67 percent.
Those who are from ages 65 to 74 have been vaccinated at the rate of 87.58 percent.
Those 75 and older have been vaccinated at the rate of 85.15 percent.
Meanwhile, the second most-vaccinated group is teenagers from 16 through 19 at 73.57 percent.
Those from ages 12 through 15 have been vaccinated at the rate of 61.84 percent.
