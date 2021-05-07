ATTLEBORO — More than half of The Sun Chronicle area’s population has gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine and more than a third are fully vaccinated, according to the latest numbers from the state Department of Public Health.
The numbers show that 103,757 people, or 52% of the population of nearly 200,000 in the 10-community coverage area, have gotten at least one dose of vaccine as of the week ending May 6.
Out of that number, 68,873, or 35% of the population, have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one.
The most vulnerable population, those 65 and older, are leading the way in terms of the percentage of their age group that’s inoculated.
Out of the 30,877 individuals in the area who are 65 and older, 27,046, or 88%, have gotten at least one shot of vaccine. Out of that number, 23,092, or 75%, are fully vaccinated.
While its easier to get an appointment for a shot and many vaccination places are now allowing walk-ins, the number of older people taking advantage of the opportunity appears to be slowing down.
The numbers are higher than for the week ending April 29, but not by much.
The 27,046 recipients who have at least one shot recorded on May 6 is just 264 more than the 26,782, recorded for April 29, which is less than a 1% increase.
DPH numbers show there are at least 3,831 additional seniors eligible for vaccination in the area.
Meanwhile, those with at least one shot in the general population increased by about 3 percentage points, from 49% to 52%.
And starting Monday it will be even easier to get the first shot.
A news release issued Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker announced that on that day six of the state’s seven mass vaccination sites will allow walk-ins to get their first shots.
The one exception is Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
The sites allowing walk-ins are the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, the Double Tree in Danvers, the former Circuit City in Dartmouth, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield and the Natick Mall.
The news release said residents should still go to VaxFinder to find a location near them and plan their vaccination.
Residents will be able to use each site’s VaxFinder listing to either book appointments or view more details about walk-up appointments.
Meanwhile, Attleboro has a clinic scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at LaSalette Shrine, which is by appointment only.
It’s expected that there will be at least 300 doses available for those booking appointments.
Those appointments can be scheduled on the state’s vaxfinder website.
In addition, Sturdy Memorial Hospital has scheduled appointment-only clinics on May 11, 15 and 16.
Appointments can be booked on the hospital’s website.
Statewide, 3,26,634 people, or 53% of the population, have gotten at least one shot, according to DPH. Out of that number 2,774,629, or 40%, are fully vaccinated.
