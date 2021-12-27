AHS clinic 1

ATTLEBORO — Vaccinations for coronavirus slowed down in the Sun Chronicle area in the week ending Dec. 23, but those in the youngest age group continued to boost what increase there was.

All told, 803 additional people in the 10-community area became fully vaccinated in the week ending Dec. 23.

Those from the age of five through 11 accounted for 428 of that number or 53.3% of the total.

The overall increase area wide was 0.40%.

The increase in the week ending Dec. 16 was more than double that with 2,016 new fully vaccinated people, which was a gain of 1.01%.

The five through 11 age group first became eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine on Nov. 2 when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended its use. Since that time that age group has pushed the numbers up in the area and statewide.

In addition to increasing the numbers by 1 percent last week locally, the state was close behind at 0.94%.

This week, state numbers also fell from an increase of 65,990 in the week ending Dec. 16 to 34,911 in the week ending Dec. 23, which was a reduction of a little over 0.90% to 0.50%.

The five through 11 age group increased its own total numbers from 21% to 23.74% or by 2.74% in one week. All told, 3,708 of the 15,619 youngsters in that age group are fully vaccinated.

In the week ending Dec. 23, the state began reporting the number of fully vaccinated adults who have gotten booster shots.

In the Sun Chronicle area, which includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norfolk, Wrentham, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, Seekonk and Rehoboth, a total of 47,635 or 24.02% of the 198,294 residents have gotten booster shots.

Those who are at the greatest risk from coronavirus, or those over the age of 60, lead all age groups in getting booster shots.

So far 6,681 or 55.18% of those 75 and older have gotten booster shots.

Those from the age of 65 through 74 are right behind at 54.58%. Out of the 18,771 in that group, 10,246 of have gotten booster shots.

Wrentham continues to lead all communities in the percentage of those fully vaccinated at 82.11%.

Mansfield is second at 75.63%.

Seekonk and Rehoboth are more than 20 points behind the two leaders and in last place at 54.62% and 54.13% respectively.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Vaccinations for the Attleboro area as of Dec. 23

Community Population Vaxed Percent Gain
Attleboro 46,517 29,567 63.56 137
Foxboro 18,209 13,519 74.24 99
Mansfield 23,631 17,872 75.63 187
Norfolk 12,493 9,115 72.96 57
North Attleboro 30,326 20,205 66.63 134
Norton 19,910 12,670 63.64 68
Plainville 9,211 6,789 73.71 53
Rehoboth 12,713 6,881 54.13 20
Seekonk 14,013 7,654 54.62 12
Wrentham 11,271 9,255 82.11 36
Dec. 23 198,294 133,527 67.33 803
Dec. 16 198,294 132,724 66.93 2,016
Dec. 9 198,294 130,708 65.92 1,812
Dec. 2 198,294 128,896 65.00 600
Nov. 25 198,294 128,296 64.69 402
Nov. 18 198,294 127,894 64.50 1,228
Nov. 11 198,294 126,666 63.88 995
Nov. 4 198,294 125,671 63.38 514
Oct. 28 198,294 125,157 63.12 452
Oct. 21 198,294 124,705 62.89 567
Oct. 14 198,294 124,138 62.60 543
Oct. 7 198,294 123,595 62.33 553
Sept. 30 198,294 123,042 62.05 546
Sept. 23 198,294 122,496 61.77 881
Sept. 16 198,294 121,615 61.33 794
Sept. 9 198,294 120,821 60.93 842
Sept. 2 198,294 119,979 60.50 1,042
Aug. 26 198,294 118,937 59.98 988
Aug. 19 198,294 117,949 59.48 823
Aug. 12 198,294 117,126 59.06 654

Percent fully vaccinated by age in the Attleboro area as of Dec. 9

Age Population Vaxed Percent Gain
0-4 Years 10,757 0 0 0
5-11 Years 15,619 1,686 9.24 1,443
12-15 Years 10,103 6,416 63.51 49
16-19 Years 9,877 7,347 74.38 13
20-29 Years 24,537 15,605 63.59 40
30-49 Years 50,622 35,177 69.49 98
50-64 Years 45,902 36,459 79.42 94
65-74 Years 18,771 17,125 91.23 44
75 + Years 12,106 10,893 89.98 31
Total 198,294 130,708 65.92 1,812

