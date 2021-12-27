ATTLEBORO — Vaccinations for coronavirus slowed down in the Sun Chronicle area in the week ending Dec. 23, but those in the youngest age group continued to boost what increase there was.
All told, 803 additional people in the 10-community area became fully vaccinated in the week ending Dec. 23.
Those from the age of five through 11 accounted for 428 of that number or 53.3% of the total.
The overall increase area wide was 0.40%.
The increase in the week ending Dec. 16 was more than double that with 2,016 new fully vaccinated people, which was a gain of 1.01%.
The five through 11 age group first became eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine on Nov. 2 when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended its use. Since that time that age group has pushed the numbers up in the area and statewide.
In addition to increasing the numbers by 1 percent last week locally, the state was close behind at 0.94%.
This week, state numbers also fell from an increase of 65,990 in the week ending Dec. 16 to 34,911 in the week ending Dec. 23, which was a reduction of a little over 0.90% to 0.50%.
The five through 11 age group increased its own total numbers from 21% to 23.74% or by 2.74% in one week. All told, 3,708 of the 15,619 youngsters in that age group are fully vaccinated.
In the week ending Dec. 23, the state began reporting the number of fully vaccinated adults who have gotten booster shots.
In the Sun Chronicle area, which includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norfolk, Wrentham, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, Seekonk and Rehoboth, a total of 47,635 or 24.02% of the 198,294 residents have gotten booster shots.
Those who are at the greatest risk from coronavirus, or those over the age of 60, lead all age groups in getting booster shots.
So far 6,681 or 55.18% of those 75 and older have gotten booster shots.
Those from the age of 65 through 74 are right behind at 54.58%. Out of the 18,771 in that group, 10,246 of have gotten booster shots.
Wrentham continues to lead all communities in the percentage of those fully vaccinated at 82.11%.
Mansfield is second at 75.63%.
Seekonk and Rehoboth are more than 20 points behind the two leaders and in last place at 54.62% and 54.13% respectively.
