The number of area residents who became fully vaccinated against coronavirus declined by two-thirds during Thanksgiving week, according to the latests state figures.
In the week ending Nov. 25, 402 residents in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area got fully dosed compared to 1,228 the previous week, the steep drop likely due to the holiday.
Of the nearly 200,000 people who live in the 10 communities, 128,296 are now fully vaccinated — and that number does not include the 3,667 children age 5 to 11 who have received their first of two shots.
So far, only one has gotten both shots to become fully vaccinated.
The 402 new fully-vaccinated people represents an increase of just under two-tenths of 1 percent of the area’s population, bringing the total percentage to 64.69.
But when people who have contracted the virus and survived are added in, the number of those with some level of immunity is now nearly 75 percent, though some of them were previously vaccinated.
As of Nov. 25, the number of coronavirus cases in the area totaled 20,584. Out of that number at least 312 have died.
Wrentham leads all 10 communities with 78.33 percent of its residents fully vaccinated.
Rehoboth brings up the rear with just over 53.09 percent — 25 percentage points behind Wrentham.
As a result, Rehoboth also has the highest positive test rate for coronavirus at 6.91.
Seekonk has the second highest at 6.80 percent and the second lowest vaccination rate at 53.35 percent.
The oldest area residents have the highest rates of vaccination.
Those from 65 to 74 have been vaccinated at the rate of 90.89 percent.
Those 75 and up have been vaccinated at the rate of 89.38 percent and those from 50 to 64 have been vaccinated at the rate of 78.97 percent.
The oldest are most at risk from the virus, whose victims, for the most part, are over the age of 60.
Statewide, the average age of death for those who are afflicted with coronavirus is 76.
The number of fully vaccinated people statewide as of Nov. 25 was 4,840,632, or 69.5 percent of the nearly 7 million residents.
That’s an increase of 20,365 over the 4,820,267 reported in the week ending Nov. 18.
If the 828,091 residents who have contracted the disease and survived are added in, the number of those with some level of immunity is 5,668,723, or 81.39 percent, of the total population.
Again, the actual percentage is somewhat lower because some of those who contracted the disease had been previously vaccinated.
The Sun Chronicle coverage area includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
