Kids Vaxed Rehoboth

Attleboro resident Kate Mangiaratti high-fives her son Thomas Hynes, 8, after he received his COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month at Anawan Pharmacy in Rehoboth. Joey Hynes, 5, holds his arm after just receiving his vaccination.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

The number of area residents who became fully vaccinated against coronavirus declined by two-thirds during Thanksgiving week, according to the latests state figures.

In the week ending Nov. 25, 402 residents in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area got fully dosed compared to 1,228 the previous week, the steep drop likely due to the holiday.

Of the nearly 200,000 people who live in the 10 communities, 128,296 are now fully vaccinated — and that number does not include the 3,667 children age 5 to 11 who have received their first of two shots.

So far, only one has gotten both shots to become fully vaccinated.

The 402 new fully-vaccinated people represents an increase of just under two-tenths of 1 percent of the area’s population, bringing the total percentage to 64.69.

But when people who have contracted the virus and survived are added in, the number of those with some level of immunity is now nearly 75 percent, though some of them were previously vaccinated.

As of Nov. 25, the number of coronavirus cases in the area totaled 20,584. Out of that number at least 312 have died.

Wrentham leads all 10 communities with 78.33 percent of its residents fully vaccinated.

Rehoboth brings up the rear with just over 53.09 percent — 25 percentage points behind Wrentham.

As a result, Rehoboth also has the highest positive test rate for coronavirus at 6.91.

Seekonk has the second highest at 6.80 percent and the second lowest vaccination rate at 53.35 percent.

The oldest area residents have the highest rates of vaccination.

Those from 65 to 74 have been vaccinated at the rate of 90.89 percent.

Those 75 and up have been vaccinated at the rate of 89.38 percent and those from 50 to 64 have been vaccinated at the rate of 78.97 percent.

The oldest are most at risk from the virus, whose victims, for the most part, are over the age of 60.

Statewide, the average age of death for those who are afflicted with coronavirus is 76.

The number of fully vaccinated people statewide as of Nov. 25 was 4,840,632, or 69.5 percent of the nearly 7 million residents.

That’s an increase of 20,365 over the 4,820,267 reported in the week ending Nov. 18.

If the 828,091 residents who have contracted the disease and survived are added in, the number of those with some level of immunity is 5,668,723, or 81.39 percent, of the total population.

Again, the actual percentage is somewhat lower because some of those who contracted the disease had been previously vaccinated.

The Sun Chronicle coverage area includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Vaccinations for the Attleboro area as of Nov. 25

Community Population Vaxed Percent Gain
Attleboro 46,517 28,761 61.83 105
Foxboro 18,209 12,889 70.78 63
Mansfield 23,631 16,918 71.59 40
Norfolk 12,493 8,453 67.66 13
North Attleboro 30,326 19,570 64.53 59
Norton 19,910 12,161 61.08 63
Plainville 9,211 6,490 70.46 22
Rehoboth 12,713 6,749 53.09 8
Seekonk 14,013 7,476 53.35 8
Wrentham 11,271 8,829 78.33 21
Nov. 25 198,294 128,296 64.69 402
Nov. 18 198,294 127,894 64.50 1,228
Nov. 11 198,294 126,666 63.88 995
Nov. 4 198,294 125,671 63.38 514
Oct. 28 198,294 125,157 63.12 452
Oct. 21 198,294 124,705 62.89 567
Oct. 14 198,294 124,138 62.60 543
Oct. 7 198,294 123,595 62.33 553
Sept. 30 198,294 123,042 62.05 546
Sept. 23 198,294 122,496 61.77 881
Sept. 16 198,294 121,615 61.33 794
Sept. 9 198,294 120,821 60.93 842
Sept. 2 198,294 119,979 60.50 1,042
Aug. 26 198,294 118,937 59.98 988
Aug. 19 198,294 117,949 59.48 823
Aug. 12 198,294 117,126 59.06 654

Percent fully vaccinated by age in the Attleboro area as of Nov. 25

Age Population Vaxed Percent Gain
0-11 26,376 1 0 1
12-15 Years 10,103 6,331 62.66 17
16-19 Years 9,877 7,324 74.15 15
20-29 Years 24,537 15,520 63.25 46
30-49 Years 50,622 34,988 69.11 103
50-64 Years 45,902 36,249 78.97 116
65-74 Years 18,771 17,062 90.89 57
75 + Years 12,106 10,821 89.38 48
Total 198,294 128,296 64.69 402

