The number of those who became fully vaccinated in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, rose for the third consecutive week as cases of coronavirus, fueled mainly by the delta variant, continue to go up.
In the week ending Aug. 26, the total of those who became fully vaccinated rose by 988, which was an increase of 165 over the week ending Aug. 19 and an increase of 334 over the week ending Aug. 12.
Overall, 60 percent (59.98) of residents in the area are fully vaccinated.
The Sun Chronicle coverage area includes: Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
The pace of vaccinations, however, remains slow with just one-half of one percent of the area’s 198,294 residents becoming fully vaccinated in the last seven days.
That percentage is about the same as the state’s for the week ending Aug. 26, which came in at 0.49 percent, or 34,131 residents who became fully vaccinated.
That brings the fully vaccinated total statewide to 4,472,630 or 64.22 percent of the state’s 6,964,383 residents.
Wrentham leads the area with 73 percent of its residents fully vaccinated.
Mansfield is second at 67 percent.
North Attleboro is at nearly 60 percent.
Rehoboth is last at 49 percent.
Attleboro is at 56 percent.
The percentage of school-aged kids becoming fully vaccinated is rising faster than the general population as the first day of school approaches and a statewide mask mandate is in place for at least the first month.
The number of those becoming fully vaccinated in the last seven days increased by 294, or 1.47 percent, of the 19,980 children in that age group, which is about three times as fast as the overall rate for the general population.
In total 11,889, or 60 percent, of children in the Sun Chronicle area are fully vaccinated.
Norfolk leads all communities with 82 percent of its young residents, from the age of 12 through the age of 19, fully vaccinated.
Mansfield is in second with 73 percent of its kids in that age group fully vaccinated.
Rehoboth is last with just 41 percent of its youth between the ages of 12 and 19 fully vaccinated.
Attleboro is at 54 percent.
North Attleboro is at 58 percent.
