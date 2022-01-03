Coronavirus cases are soaring, but vaccinations are falling fast.
In the week ending Dec. 30, just 481 area residents became fully vaccinated and 224, or 47%, of those were children age 5-11.
That was the lowest number since Thanksgiving week when it was 402.
The 481 individuals who became fully vaccinated represent 0.24% of The Sun Chronicle’s 10-communty area population of 198,294.
For the third consecutive week the number was driven higher by the 5-11 age group, almost doubling it from 0.13% to 0.24%.
The 0.13% represents the 257 individuals not in the 5-11 age group.
Without the 5-11 group the vaccination numbers would have been even more dismal.
The group became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine on Nov. 2 and parents are being encouraged to get them vaccinated.
In two months, 3,932, or 25.17%, of the 15,619 in that age group have become fully vaccinated.
Another 1,450 have had one shot and when they get the second the percentage will be 34%.
All told, 134,008 individuals, or 67.58% of the area population, are fully vaccinated.
The low number of vaccinations in the week ending Dec. 30 comes as new records for coronavirus cases were set locally and statewide.
Locally, the number of new coronavirus cases broke the 1,000 mark for the first time in the nearly two-year pandemic, hitting 1,131.
That was an increase of 168 cases from the prior week, or a jump of 17.44%.
At Sturdy Memorial Hospital over the holiday weekend, 1,200 coronavirus tests were performed with a positivity rate of 34.9%, the highest rate to date, spokeswoman Kathi Hague said in an email.
Meanwhile, the vast majority of those admitted to Sturdy with coronavirus over the last half of the year were unvaccinated.
“Between July and mid-December approximately 78% of patients admitted with severe COVID-19 (coronavirus) requiring supplemental oxygen were unvaccinated,” Hague said.
Statewide the number of cases skyrocketed from 46,147 in the week ending Dec. 24 to 79,908 in the week ending Dec. 31, which was an increase of 33,761 cases, or 73%.
The 79,908 new cases doubled the previous record of 39,946, which was set in the week ending Jan. 9, 2021.
Meanwhile pharmacies sold out of test kits and appointments for testing are few and far between.
Appointments for vaccinations are not hard to get, but few people are signing up.
From Dec. 12 through Dec. 25 there were 88,570 cases.
Those between the ages of 20 and 29 recorded the most cases at 19,439, which was 22% of all cases.
That group had one of the lowest vaccination rates at 82 percent with at least one shot, according to statistics from the state’s Department of Public Health.
Age groups from 30 and up were all over 90% with at least one shot of a vaccine.
Three other groups were lower, the 5-11, the 12-15 and the 16-19.
But the 5-11 and 12-15 groups did not become eligible until November and May respectively.
The 16-19 age group has 77% of its members with at least one shot, but that group accounts for just 8% of all cases.
That 8% is actually a little less because the state included 15-year-olds in the number of cases.
Statewide the number of new fully vaccinated individuals in the week ending Dec. 30 was 22,220 or 0.32% of the 6,964,383 population.
The total of fully vaccinated people statewide is 5,082,311 or 72.97%.
If those not eligible to receive the vaccine or those under the age of 5 (358,530 individuals) are excluded from the equation, the percentage of fully vaccinated people jumps four points to 76.93%.
If there is doubt that vaccines help, numbers from the state’s Department of Public Health show that just 2.65%, or 134,565, of all 5,065,160 fully vaccinated people as of Dec. 25 tested positive for coronavirus.
Out of the number that tested positive 3,530, or 2.62%, were hospitalized.
And out of that number 854, or 0.63%, died.
