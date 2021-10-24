ATTLEBORO — Another week and another 500 people became fully vaccinated in The Sun Chronicle 10-community area.
For the week ending Oct. 21, the number was 567, according to numbers supplied by the state's Department of Public Health.
It was the fourth consecutive week the number was in the 500s, ranging from 543 to 567.
That brings the total of fully vaccinated individuals to 124,705 which is a 0.29 percent increase from the week ending Oct. 14.
The increases per week for the last four weeks have settled into a consistent pattern with an average increase of 0.28 percent every week and an average of 552 vaccinations per week.
During that period, 2,209 people became fully vaccinated which is 1.11 percent of the area’s 198,294 population which includes some children who are not eligible, at the moment, to be vaccinated.
At that rate it will take another 133 weeks or two and a half years to fully vaccinate the entire population if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes the vaccination of children.
Pfizer has asked the FDA to authorize its vaccine for use in children from 5 to 11.
The FDA is scheduled to consider the request on Tuesday.
But at the moment, the entire population is not eligible.
There are 26,396 people in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area between the ages of 0 and 11 who can’t get the vaccine although that could change in the coming week.
That leaves 171,918 who are eligible.
With 124,705 fully vaccinated currently, that leaves 47,213 eligible who are not.
It would take another 85 weeks or more than a year and a half at the current rate to vaccinate all of them.
Of course many are choosing not to be vaccinated.
The current percentage of those who are vaccinated out of the eligible population in The Sun Chronicle area is 72.53 percent.
Out of the 10 communities, Wrentham has the highest percentage of its residents fully vaccinated at 75.81 percent.
Rehoboth and Seekonk are the lowest at 52.01 and 51.96 respectively.
Two other communities are still in the 50s.
They are Attleboro at 59.70 and Norton at 59.46 percent.
In North Attleboro, nearly 63 percent of those eligible have been vaccinated.
The remaining four are all in the 60s with the cumulative percentage at 62.89 percent for all 10 communities which also include Mansfield, Foxboro, Plainville and Norfolk.
Meanwhile, at the statewide level, another 27,330 were vaccinated in the week ending Oct. 21.
That’s an increase of 0.39 percent of the entire 6,964,383 population which includes children who are ineligible.
All told 4,705,194 individuals across the state are fully vaccinated and that number translates to 67.56 percent of the entire population including the those who are not eligible.
