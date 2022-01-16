In week ending Jan. 13, more than 800 individuals were added to the list of those in the Sun Chronicle region who are fully vaccinated.
The 816 people who became fully vaccinated pushed the percentage of the fully vaccinated up by 0.41%, or a little over four-tenths of one percent, for a total regional percentage of 68.26%.
That means 135,366 of the region’s 198,294 residents have been fully vaccinated.
In this case, fully vaccinated means those with two shots.
It does not include those with boosters.
An additional 61,114, or 31%, have gotten a third or booster shot.
Once again, those with the most vaccinations were children from the age of 5 to 11.
They accounted for 318 of the 816 people, or 39%, of those who became fully vaccinated.
The second greatest number of shots, 131, or 16%, were administered to those from the age of 30 through the age of 49.
Since the week ending Aug. 12, when The Sun Chronicle began tracking vaccinations in its 10-community area — Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth — 18,240 individuals have become fully vaccinated.
That’s 9.20% of the area’s population.
An average of 829 people per week have been vaccinated during that time and the percentage of the fully vaccinated went up an average of 0.42%, or a little over four-tenths of one percent, per week.
Without the 4,494 newly vaccinated 5- to 11 year-olds who first became eligible for vaccination in November, the number would have been 13,746 for a percentage of 6.93% over the 22 weeks since the week ending Aug. 12.
At the current rate, it would take 76 more weeks, or 1 1/2 years, for all area residents to become fully vaccinated.
But some people do not want to be vaccinated and some cannot be vaccinated.
Wrentham has the highest percentage of its residents fully vaccinated at 83.20%.
Rehoboth has the lowest percentage at 54.45%.
Meanwhile, cases continued to soar in the week ending Jan. 13.
In The Sun Chronicle region there were 3,463 new cases of coronavirus which is the most recorded in a one-week period since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
That was an increase of 744 cases, or 12.63%, over the week ending Jan. 6.
Statewide, there were 132,557 new cases in the week ending Jan. 14, which was an increase of 6,383 cases, or 5.06%, over the week ending Jan. 14.
The 132,557 cases represents an average of 18,936 per day.
In the week ending Jan. 7, the increase was 46,266 cases, or 57.89%, which would seem to indicate a slowing of the cases with just a 5.06% increase in the week ending Jan. 14.
The state’s Department of Public Health did, however, not in its Jan. 14 report that all the numbers are not in.
“Today’s COVID-19 data are incomplete,” it said. “Network connectivity issues on Thursday, Jan. 13, affecting some state agencies, resulted in a substantial percentage of laboratory results not being reported…”
Those numbers will be reported on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, most of the new cases are caused by the omicron variant which isproving to be less dangerous, but more transmissible.
The good news is that while the number of cases soared, the number of deaths did not.
There were 344 confirmed deaths statewide in the week ending Jan. 14, which is a death percentage of 0.26%, or a little under three-tenths of one percent.
And in a two-week period ending on Jan. 8, the state saw 282,789 confirmed coronavirus cases and 592 confirmed deaths which is a death percentage of 0.21%, or a little over two-tenths of one percent.
Currently, 81% of all deaths, 478 of the 592 documented in the Jan. 8 report, are among people 60 years old and older.
That group also has the fewest number of cases at 30,024 or 11%.
However, the 478 deaths in the older population coupled with the 30,024 cases produces a death percentage which is relatively low at 1.59%.
According to the Jan. 8 report, there were 4,476 cases among that age group with 223 deaths, which is a death percentage of 4.98%, meaning 95.02% survived.
Those from the age of 20 through 59 have 63% of the cases, 179,327, and 19% of the deaths, 112.
Out of the 112 deaths, 63, or 56% were among those from the age of 50 to 59.
The 63 deaths among the 33,309 of that age who contracted the disease is a death percentage of 0.19%, or a little less than two-tenths of one percent.
Those from the age of zero to 19 account for 26% of the cases, 73,438, and two deaths, which is 0.34%, or a little more than three-tenths of one percent of all deaths reported for that two-week period and less than one-hundredth of one percent of the 73,438 cases afflicting that age group.
Those who are older have the fewest cases and the most deaths which means the disease is more dangerous for older people and many older persons have underlying conditions which enhances the danger.
For context, death percentages statewide have been as high as 19.6%.
That number was reached in the week ending June 20, 2020, when there were 1,158 cases and 227 people died.
The previous high number of cases reached in the week ending Jan. 9, 2021, was 39,946.
That week there were 562 deaths for a death percentage of 1.40%.