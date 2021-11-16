The number of coronavirus vaccinations in the area nearly doubled in the latest figures from the state.
The number of vaccinations for the week ending Nov. 11 was 995 in the 10 communities served by The Sun Chronicle, compared to 514 the previous week.
That’s the biggest increase since the week ending Sept. 2, when the gain in vaccinations was 1,042, or .52 percent of the area's population of nearly 200,000.
The 995 increase last week follows five weeks of gains, ranging from 452 to 553 per week.
The most recent increase does not include the 307 children from 5-11 who got their first vaccine shot last week and will get the second to become fully vaccinated in three weeks.
The additional 995 fully vaccinated people brings the total for the area to 126,666, which is nearly 64 percent of the population.
If the 19,484 residents of the area that survived the virus are added to those who have been fully vaccinated, the total number of residents with immunity at some level is 146,150, or 74 percent.
That percentage is likely somewhat lower because some people have gotten the virus after being vaccinated.
Wrentham leads the 10 communities with 77.41 percent of its population being fully vaccinated.
Mansfield is second with 70.98 percent.
Rehoboth brings up the rear at 52.6 percent, a hair behind Seekonk at 52.67 percent.
The remaining six communities are all in the 60 percent range.
Statewide the number of fully vaccinated people on Nov. 12 was 4,798,528, or 68.9 percent of the population.
That week the number gained was 49,382 or seven-tenths of one percent.
If the 795,296 survivors of coronavirus statewide are added to those who have been vaccinated, the total is 5,593,824 who have immunity at some level.
That number equals 80.32 percent.
Again, that percentage is likely somewhat lower because some of those contracted the virus after being vaccinated.
Those between the ages of 65 and 74 have the highest rate of vaccination at 88.87 percent.
Those 75 and over are second at 86.86 percent.
The age group with the lowest rate are those from 12-15 with a rate of 62.19 percent.
