Kids Vaxed Rehoboth

Thomas Hynes, 8, gets a high-five from registered nurse Geri Hamel after getting his COVID-19 vaccine Nov. 9 at Anawan Pharmacy in Rehoboth.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

For the second consecutive week, children have driven the increase in coronavirus vaccinations throughout the Sun Chronicle area.

In the week ending Dec. 16, another 2,016 people in the 10-community area became fully vaccinated and 1,594, or 79.06%, of that number were kids from the age of five through 11.

The 2,016 represents about 1.01% of the area’s population of 198,294.

That’s the biggest increase in vaccinations in at least four months and brings the area’s vaccination percentage to 66.93% -- or about two-thirds of the entire population.

If those who are not eligible for vaccination (babies to 4-year-olds) are excluded from the calculation the percentage is 70.77 %.

The total number of those fully vaccinated in the Sun Chronicle area as of Dec. 16 is 132,724, which is up from 130,708 as of Dec. 9.

The 10 communities are Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Plainville, Norfolk, Wrentham, Seekonk and Rehoboth.

There are another 1,696 children who have had at least one of the two required shots who are expected to be fully vaccinated soon which will continue to increase the percentage of the fully vaccinated.

All told, 4,976 children from the age of five through 11 have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine.

That number represents 31.85% of the area’s population of 15,619 children from five through 11.

So far, 20.6% of children that age are fully vaccinated.

Other school-age children in the area, such as those from 12 through 15, have been vaccinated to the level of 64.17% and those from 16 to 19 are now at 74.62%

All of that is good news for schools.

Meanwhile, the most vulnerable populations, those who are 65 and older who have accounted for up to 88 percent of the deaths in the last two weeks, have been vaccinated at around 90 percent.

Those 65 through 74 are at 91.46% and those 75 and older are at 90.24%.

The average age of those dying from coronavirus in Massachusetts is 74, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

Five of the area communities have vaccination rates of 70% or better.

Wrentham hit 81.79% this week which is the highest in the area.

The two communities with the lowest vaccination rates are Rehoboth at 53.97% and Seekonk at 54.53%.

Statewide, the number of vaccinations went up by nearly 1% as well.

The total gain for the week was 65,990 or 0.94%, or nine-tenths of one percent, which brings the total of fully- vaccinated residents to 5,025,180, or 72.15% of the total population of 6,964,383.

It’s likely the vaccination of children from five through 11 also drove that number higher.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Vaccinations for the Attleboro area as of Dec. 16

Community Population Vaxed Percent Gain
Attleboro 46,517 29,430 63.27 271
Foxboro 18,209 13,420 73.70 242
Mansfield 23,631 17,685 74.84 411
Norfolk 12,493 9,058 72.51 296
North Attleboro 30,326 20,071 66.18 243
Norton 19,910 12,602 63.30 112
Plainville 9,211 6,736 73.13 127
Rehoboth 12,713 6,861 53.97 41
Seekonk 14,013 7,642 54.53 52
Wrentham 11,271 9,219 81.79 221
Dec. 16 198,294 132,724 66.93 2,016
Dec. 9 198,294 130,708 65.92 1,812
Dec. 2 198,294 128,896 65.00 600
Nov. 25 198,294 128,296 64.69 402
Nov. 18 198,294 127,894 64.50 1,228
Nov. 11 198,294 126,666 63.88 995
Nov. 4 198,294 125,671 63.38 514
Oct. 28 198,294 125,157 63.12 452
Oct. 21 198,294 124,705 62.89 567
Oct. 14 198,294 124,138 62.60 543
Oct. 7 198,294 123,595 62.33 553
Sept. 30 198,294 123,042 62.05 546
Sept. 23 198,294 122,496 61.77 881
Sept. 16 198,294 121,615 61.33 794
Sept. 9 198,294 120,821 60.93 842
Sept. 2 198,294 119,979 60.50 1,042
Aug. 26 198,294 118,937 59.98 988
Aug. 19 198,294 117,949 59.48 823
Aug. 12 198,294 117,126 59.06 654

Percent fully vaccinated by age in the Attleboro area as of Dec. 16

Age Population Vaxed Percent Gain
0-4 Years 10,757 0 0 0
5-11 Years 15,619 3,280 21.00 1,594
12-15 Years 10,103 6,484 64.17 68
16-19 Years 9,877 7,371 74.62 24
20-29 Years 24,537 15,641 63.74 36
30-49 Years 50,622 35,281 69.69 104
50-64 Years 45,902 36,547 79.67 115
65-74 Years 18,771 17,168 91.46 43
75 + Years 12,106 10,925 90.24 32
Total Dec. 16 198,294 132,724 66.93 2,016
Total Dec. 9 198,294 130,708 65.92 1,812

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.