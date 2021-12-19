For the second consecutive week, children have driven the increase in coronavirus vaccinations throughout the Sun Chronicle area.
In the week ending Dec. 16, another 2,016 people in the 10-community area became fully vaccinated and 1,594, or 79.06%, of that number were kids from the age of five through 11.
The 2,016 represents about 1.01% of the area’s population of 198,294.
That’s the biggest increase in vaccinations in at least four months and brings the area’s vaccination percentage to 66.93% -- or about two-thirds of the entire population.
If those who are not eligible for vaccination (babies to 4-year-olds) are excluded from the calculation the percentage is 70.77 %.
The total number of those fully vaccinated in the Sun Chronicle area as of Dec. 16 is 132,724, which is up from 130,708 as of Dec. 9.
The 10 communities are Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Plainville, Norfolk, Wrentham, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
There are another 1,696 children who have had at least one of the two required shots who are expected to be fully vaccinated soon which will continue to increase the percentage of the fully vaccinated.
All told, 4,976 children from the age of five through 11 have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine.
That number represents 31.85% of the area’s population of 15,619 children from five through 11.
So far, 20.6% of children that age are fully vaccinated.
Other school-age children in the area, such as those from 12 through 15, have been vaccinated to the level of 64.17% and those from 16 to 19 are now at 74.62%
All of that is good news for schools.
Meanwhile, the most vulnerable populations, those who are 65 and older who have accounted for up to 88 percent of the deaths in the last two weeks, have been vaccinated at around 90 percent.
Those 65 through 74 are at 91.46% and those 75 and older are at 90.24%.
The average age of those dying from coronavirus in Massachusetts is 74, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
Five of the area communities have vaccination rates of 70% or better.
Wrentham hit 81.79% this week which is the highest in the area.
The two communities with the lowest vaccination rates are Rehoboth at 53.97% and Seekonk at 54.53%.
Statewide, the number of vaccinations went up by nearly 1% as well.
The total gain for the week was 65,990 or 0.94%, or nine-tenths of one percent, which brings the total of fully- vaccinated residents to 5,025,180, or 72.15% of the total population of 6,964,383.
It’s likely the vaccination of children from five through 11 also drove that number higher.
