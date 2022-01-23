The vaccination rate continued a slow climb in The Sun Chronicle area and statewide, but the good news is that new cases declined throughout the area and statewide in the week ending Jan. 21 which could bring relief to hospitals which are nearing capacity.
The Sun Chronicle area recorded 607 new fully vaccinated people as of Jan. 20.
That was an increase of 0.31%, or just over three-tenths of one percent, of the population.
The age group with the biggest gain was the five- to 11- year-old group which recorded 228 new fully vaccinated kids for an increase of 1.46%.
Out of the 198,294 residents in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, 135,973, or 68.57%, are fully vaccinated.
The 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle include Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
Meanwhile, the state recorded 24,321 new vaccinations, an increase of 0.35%, bringing its total to 5,172,580, which equals 74.27% of the 6,964,383 population.
Another 1,418,149 residents have contracted coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Out of that number, 1,397,265 survived, which means they have some level of immunity.
That brings the number of those with some level of immunity to 6,569,845, which is equal to 94.33% of the population.
That percentage is actually somewhat lower because some people contracted coronavirus despite being vaccinated.
As of Friday, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro had 136, or 95%, of its 143 available regular beds occupied.
That percentage is one point higher than the statewide percentage and is two points higher than the hospitals in Southeastern Massachusetts, according to statistics provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
Also, 13 of the 14, or 93%, of the beds in Sturdy’s Intensive Care Unit were occupied as of Friday.
All told, the hospital had 47 coronavirus patients with six in the Intensive Care Unit, according to Sturdy’s public relations department.
The ICU occupancy percentage is lower in Southeastern Massachusetts at 85% and statewide at 87%.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients statewide in hospitals fell each day from Tuesday through Friday, reducing the number of patients from 3,209 to 3,105 for a drop of 104, or 3.24%.
That’s the first time there’s been drop over four consecutive days since a six-day decline from Sept. 18 through Sept. 23 when the reduction was 98 coronavirus patients.
As previously reported, both the area and state reached record-high numbers of new cases — 3,463 and 132,557 respectively, in the week ending Jan. 14 — but the area number fell to 2,569 in the week ending Jan. 20, a drop of 894 cases, or nearly 26%.
And statewide, the average number of new cases per day fell from 18,936 to 14,207, a drop of 4,729 cases per day, or 25%, in the week ending Jan. 21.
All told, cases statewide fell from 132,557 to 99,455, a drop of 25%, in the week ending Jan. 21 which it’s hoped will reduce the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals.