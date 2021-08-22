NAHS Vaccination Site

Ted Joubert, former fire chief in North Attleboro, volunteered his time filling syringes with the Moderna vaccine earlier this year at the high school.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE/

ATTLEBORO — Pleas by health and other officials for people to get vaccinated for coronavirus continue to fall on deaf ears, even as the delta variant of the disease has pushed new daily cases into the thousands statewide.

In the week ending Aug. 20, the average number of new cases per day was 1,219. All told, there were 8,534 new cases last week, up from 383 in the week ending July 2.

So even with the mounting numbers, the statewide increase in vaccinations came in under 1 percent for the week ending Aug. 19 as it has since the week ending July 8, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

In fact, the numbers of those completing their vaccinations have rarely gone over half of 1 percent in the last seven weeks.

In the week ending Aug. 19, just 31,867 people added their names to the rolls of the fully vaccinated.

That number is 0.46 percent of the state’s 6,964,383 residents.

The only time the number of new, fully vaccinated persons has gone over half of 1 percent in the last seven weeks was in the week ending July 8 when 36,231, or 0.52 percent, became fully vaccinated.

The week ending Aug. 12 is the low point so far.

During that week, just 26,877 people, or 0.38 percent, became fully vaccinated.

This week, the week ending Aug. 19, the number went up by 4,990, or 0.08 percent.

Prior to July 8, the numbers ranged from 1.19 percent to 4.51 percent per week.

Statewide, 4,438,499 or 63.73 percent of the population had been fully vaccinated as of Aug. 19.

The numbers were slightly worse in The Sun Chronicle coverage area which includes the communities of Attleboro and North Attleboro, as well as Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.

In the week ending Aug. 19, the area picked up 823 new fully vaccinated people, which equals 0.42 percent of the area’s 198,294 population.

On a positive note, that’s 169 more than in the week ending Aug. 12 when there were just 654 newly-vaccinated people.

All told, 117,949, or 59.48 percent, of the 10-community area’s population has been fully vaccinated.

Of the 10 communities, Wrentham has the highest percentage of its population vaccinated at 72 percent.

Mansfield is second at 67 percent.

Bringing up the rear are Rehoboth and Seekonk, who are tied at 49 percent.

With school starting in a couple of weeks, vaccinations among those from the age of 12 to 19 have risen sharply in some communities.

In Norfolk, 81 percent of those in that age group are fully vaccinated.

In the 12-15 age group, 72 percent are fully vaccinated and in the 16-19 age group, 90 percent are fully vaccinated.

In Mansfield, 75 percent of all those from 12 to 19 have been fully vaccinated.

About 59 percent of those in the 12-15 age group have been fully vaccinated and in 16-19 age group, 91 percent have been fully vaccinated.

Once again, Rehoboth and Seekonk are bringing up the rear.

In Rehoboth, just 41 percent of those from the age of 12 to 19 are fully vaccinated.

And in Seekonk that number is 44 percent.

Attleboro is at 53 percent.

In the area at large, 58 percent of those from the age of 12 to 19 have been fully vaccinated.

Vaccination sites can be found at vaxfinder.mass.gov

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Vaccination for area as of Aug. 12

Community Population Fully Vaxed Percent
Attleboro 46,517 25,771 55
Foxboro 18,209 11,821 65
Mansfield 23,631 15,690 66
Norfolk 12,493 7,960 64
North Attleboro 30,326 17,856 59
Norton 19,910 11,016 55
Plainville 9,211 5,894 64
Rehoboth 12,713 6,115 48
Seekonk 14,013 6,873 49
Wrentham 11,271 8,130 72
Aug. 12 198,294 117,126 59.06
Aug. 5 198,294 116,472 58.73
July 22 198,294 115,041 58
June 3 198,294 98,391 50

Percent of those from 12-19 who are fully vaccinated in Attleboro area as of Aug. 19

Age/Percent: 12-15 16-19 Combined Percent
Attleboro 45 62 53
Foxboro 53 72 62
Mansfield 59 91 75
Norfolk 72 90 81
North Attleboro 45 70 56
Norton 48 49 49
Plainville 49 71 60
Rehoboth 34 47 41
Seekonk 34 54 44
Wrentham 59 79 69
Total Numbers 12-19 19,980 11,595 58

