ATTLEBORO — Pleas by health and other officials for people to get vaccinated for coronavirus continue to fall on deaf ears, even as the delta variant of the disease has pushed new daily cases into the thousands statewide.
In the week ending Aug. 20, the average number of new cases per day was 1,219. All told, there were 8,534 new cases last week, up from 383 in the week ending July 2.
So even with the mounting numbers, the statewide increase in vaccinations came in under 1 percent for the week ending Aug. 19 as it has since the week ending July 8, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
In fact, the numbers of those completing their vaccinations have rarely gone over half of 1 percent in the last seven weeks.
In the week ending Aug. 19, just 31,867 people added their names to the rolls of the fully vaccinated.
That number is 0.46 percent of the state’s 6,964,383 residents.
The only time the number of new, fully vaccinated persons has gone over half of 1 percent in the last seven weeks was in the week ending July 8 when 36,231, or 0.52 percent, became fully vaccinated.
The week ending Aug. 12 is the low point so far.
During that week, just 26,877 people, or 0.38 percent, became fully vaccinated.
This week, the week ending Aug. 19, the number went up by 4,990, or 0.08 percent.
Prior to July 8, the numbers ranged from 1.19 percent to 4.51 percent per week.
Statewide, 4,438,499 or 63.73 percent of the population had been fully vaccinated as of Aug. 19.
The numbers were slightly worse in The Sun Chronicle coverage area which includes the communities of Attleboro and North Attleboro, as well as Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
In the week ending Aug. 19, the area picked up 823 new fully vaccinated people, which equals 0.42 percent of the area’s 198,294 population.
On a positive note, that’s 169 more than in the week ending Aug. 12 when there were just 654 newly-vaccinated people.
All told, 117,949, or 59.48 percent, of the 10-community area’s population has been fully vaccinated.
Of the 10 communities, Wrentham has the highest percentage of its population vaccinated at 72 percent.
Mansfield is second at 67 percent.
Bringing up the rear are Rehoboth and Seekonk, who are tied at 49 percent.
With school starting in a couple of weeks, vaccinations among those from the age of 12 to 19 have risen sharply in some communities.
In Norfolk, 81 percent of those in that age group are fully vaccinated.
In the 12-15 age group, 72 percent are fully vaccinated and in the 16-19 age group, 90 percent are fully vaccinated.
In Mansfield, 75 percent of all those from 12 to 19 have been fully vaccinated.
About 59 percent of those in the 12-15 age group have been fully vaccinated and in 16-19 age group, 91 percent have been fully vaccinated.
Once again, Rehoboth and Seekonk are bringing up the rear.
In Rehoboth, just 41 percent of those from the age of 12 to 19 are fully vaccinated.
And in Seekonk that number is 44 percent.
Attleboro is at 53 percent.
In the area at large, 58 percent of those from the age of 12 to 19 have been fully vaccinated.
Vaccination sites can be found at vaxfinder.mass.gov
