The number of area residents getting fully vaccinated for coronavirus is still increasing, but not as fast as before.
For the week ending June 10, another 5,574 people in The Sun Chronicle coverage area, or 2.81 percent of the 10-community population of 198,294, became fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Public Health.
That’s 47 more than the 5,527 who became fully vaccinated in the week ending June 3.
But both numbers are below the 6,532 recorded in the week ending May 20 and much lower that the 9,228 tallied in the week ending May 13.
The number of fully vaccinated individuals in the area is now up to 103,965, or about 52 percent of the population.
The area is still lagging behind the state as a whole, which has fully vaccinated 56 percent of its 6.9 million residents.
The percentage of first doses given in the area and state are about the same: 61 percent.
Wrentham has the highest percentage of its residents fully vaccinated, 65 percent, while Rehoboth has the lowest, 43 percent.
The percentages of fully vaccinated people are higher among senior citizens, who are at the most risk from the disease.
Since the week ending June 3 another 321 seniors have become fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 25,328 out of the 30,876 who are 65 years old or older.
That number equals about 82 percent, which is 1 point higher than the week ending June 3.
Plainville has the highest percentage of its seniors fully vaccinated at 94 percent.
Norton and Seekonk have the lowest at 76 percent each.
A total of 27,991 seniors, or 91 percent, have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine.
