ATTLEBORO — The VaxBus is making a return visit to the city this week.
The bus will stationed from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at Willett Elementary School, 32 Watson Ave.
Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment, ID or health insurance is needed. The bus is handicapped-accessible.
The bus will offer COVID-19 immunization with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one dose, and the Pfizer, which requires a followup shot, Attleboro Public Health Nurse Jacquie O’Brien said.
The Pfizer vaccine is for ages 12 and up and the single-dose J&J vaccine for ages 18 and up.
The VaxBus, sponsored by the state’s Department of Public Health, has been making visits to communities throughout Massachusetts, and last visited Attleboro in early August.
Those who got their first Pfizer shot when the bus was at Willett Aug. 4 can get their second shot.
The VaxBus Mobile Vaccination Clinic is staffed by the DPH field team and Purple Shield medical staff.
For more information, visit mass.gov/covid/vaccine or mass.gov/VaxBus.
