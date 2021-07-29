ATTLEBORO — The “VaxBus” will be making another stop in the city on Wednesday.
The bus, sponsored by the state’s Department of Public Health, will be at the Willett Elementary School parking lot at 32 Watson Ave. from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for anyone who wants to be vaccinated for coronavirus.
Those who got their first shot when the bus was at Willett two weeks ago can get their second shot, unless they took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for which just one is needed.
Vaccinations will take place aboard the handicapped-accessible bus.
Members of the public can walk-up without an appointment.
The VaxBus will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up and the single-dose J&J vaccine for ages 18 and up.
The VaxBus Mobile Vaccination Clinic is staffed by the DPH field team and Purple Shield medical staff.
Its full schedule can be found by visiting mass.gov/VaxBus.
