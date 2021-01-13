NORTON -- Veteran Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses has lost his battle with the coronavirus, Police Chief Brian Clark said Wednesday night.
Desfosses, 52, a local police officer for 32 years, died peacefully Wednesday at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston with members of his family by his side, Clark said in a statement.
“Detective Sergeant Desfosses proudly and distinctly served the community of Norton for over 30 years,” Clark said.
“He was a loyal, trusted and dedicated member of this department, holding many positions including detective division commander, shift supervisor, training officer and he commanded the award-winning Norton Police Honor Guard,” the chief said.
Clark asked that people remember Desfosses and “keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
“We thank the community for the outpouring of support shown to the Desfosses family and the members of the Norton Police Department during this difficult time,” he added.
The police chief asked for privacy for the Desfosses family.
Arrangements of services have not been finalized.
Desfosses, a father of four children, was in intensive care for about three weeks and is the fourth police officer in the state to die of COVID-19.
After he was hospitalized, colleagues and town residents had rallied behind his family and by Wednesday contributed over $90,000 to a GoFundMe account set up to assist his wife Jessica and children.
In a demonstration of support, police cruisers and fire engines drove by his home with lights flashing and sirens blaring. Residents have kept blue lights shining outside their homes.
Desfosses was a detective for about 16 years before he was promoted to sergeant in 2011. He was assigned back into the detective unit as commander last year.
As a detective, he investigated the most serious crimes in town and participated in numerous drug probes as a member of the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force.
He was also the police department’s defense tactics instructor and trained officers on how to use Tasers and other non-lethal devices. He also served as the department’s police prosecutor in Attleboro District Court.
As commander of the police department’s honor guard, the unit has won several first-place awards at law enforcement competitions over the years.
He used to operate a karate studio on Route 123 in Norton.
He leaves behind his wife Jessica and their two young daughters and a son and daughter from a previous marriage.
For more information on how to help, go to gofundme.com/f/help-for-the-desfosses-family.
