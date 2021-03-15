Virginia Y. Kelley was born in 1933 as the Great Depression battered the nation.
She was 86 when she died from coronavirus at Attleboro Health Care, a nursing home, 14 U.S. presidents later.
As of Jan. 31, 8,082 nursing home residents in Massachusetts had died of the disease.
She was among the first on April 11 as doctors were first coming to grips with the deadly virus.
Over 50 percent of all deaths have been among nursing home residents.
The former Mansfield resident worked for two of Attleboro biggest employers, Texas Instruments and L.G. Balfour.
But she wasn’t always a small town girl.
She lived in Boston for much of her life and in New York City as well.
Her niece, Arlene Doherty, said she worked as a cocktail waitress in Boston and once modeled for Macy’s in New York City.
“She loved to shop and she loved clothes,” her niece said. “She was a clothes horse.”
It was said Virginia loved cats, one of them was named Molly.
“She was pretty healthy until coronavirus,” Arlene said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.